CBSE CTET 2026 Registration Likely to Begin Soon At ctet.nic.in, Know How to Apply

CBSE will soon open CTET Feb 2026 registration on the official website, and the exam is scheduled to be held on 8 February 2026. Check here all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the notification and begin the registration process for the CTET February 2026 session soon. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will be able to complete their registration on the official website at ctet.nic.in. 

The CTET February 2026 exam has been scheduled for February 8, 2026. Candidates should be aware that, according to the Supreme Court’s TET mandate, anyone wishing to become a teacher is required to appear for the CTET exam. 

CBSE CTET 2026: Registration Fee 

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for a single paper, while candidates who choose to apply for both papers must pay Rs 1,200. 

CBSE CTET 2026: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on “Apply” under the “New Candidate Registration” section. 

Step 3: Provide your personal and contact details to complete the registration. 

Step 4: After registering, log in using the password and application number generated. 

Step 5: Fill in the CTET application form. 

Step 6: Upload your scanned passport-size photograph and signature. 

Step 7: Complete the process by paying the application fee and submitting the form. 

About CTET 2026:  

CBSE conducts the CTET exam twice a year. For 2026, the CTET will be held in offline mode. According to the latest CBSE notification, there is no limit on the number of attempts a candidate can take. 

The exam will take place in two sessions: Paper I and Paper II and will be offered in 20 languages across 132 cities nationwide. 

A detailed information bulletin, including the exam pattern, syllabus, available languages, eligibility criteria, fees, exam cities, and important dates, will be published on the official CTET website. 

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
