CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
Exams will be held in two sessions, starting at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the 2026 board examinations. As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence on February 17, 2026.
Class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will continue until April 9, 2026. All exams will begin at 10:30 AM, with end times varying between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.
Class 10 Exams Twice a Year from 2026
In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE announced that from the 2026 session onwards, Class 10 students will appear for board exams twice a year.
The board had earlier released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025, allowing schools and students to prepare in advance. The final schedule was published 110 days before the exams, after schools submitted their subject combination data.
Important Guidelines
- All exams begin at 10:30 AM sharp.
- Students must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes early.
- The final date sheet is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
- Students must carry their admit card and school ID card to the exam hall.
- The official date sheet is now live on the CBSE portal, cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet
|Day / Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject
|Tuesday, 17 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|041 / 241
|Mathematics (Standard / Basic)
|Wednesday, 18 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|064
|Home Science
|Friday, 20 February
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419
|Beauty & Wellness; Marketing & Sales; Multimedia; Multi-Skill Foundation; Physical Activity Trainer; Data Science
|Saturday, 21 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|101 / 184
|English (Communicative / Language & Literature)
|Monday, 23 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|003–011, 089
|Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu
|Wednesday, 25 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|086
|Science
|Thursday, 26 February
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|401–422
|Retail; Security; Automotive; Banking; Health Care; etc.
|Friday, 27 February
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|165, 402, 417
|Computer Applications; IT; Artificial Intelligence
|Monday, 2 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|002 / 085
|Hindi (Course A / B)
|Saturday, 7 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|087
|Social Science
|Tuesday, 10 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|018
|French
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet
|Day / Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject
|Tuesday, 17 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|045, 066
|Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship
|Wednesday, 18 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|048
|Physical Education
|Friday, 20 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|042
|Physics
|Saturday, 28 February
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|043
|Chemistry
|Thursday, 12 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|001, 301
|English (Elective / Core)
|Monday, 16 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|002, 302
|Hindi (Elective / Core)
|Wednesday, 18 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|030
|Economics
|Monday, 23 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|028
|Political Science
|Wednesday, 25 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|065, 083
|Informatics Practices; Computer Science
|Thursday, 27 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|044
|Biology
|Saturday, 28 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|054
|Business Studies
|Monday, 30 March
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|027
|History
|Saturday, 4 April
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|039
|Sociology
|Thursday, 9 April
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|821, 829, 844
|Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI