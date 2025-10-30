Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here

CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here

Exams will be held in two sessions, starting at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.

Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the 2026 board examinations. As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence on February 17, 2026.

Class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will continue until April 9, 2026. All exams will begin at 10:30 AM, with end times varying between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.

Class 10 Exams Twice a Year from 2026

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE announced that from the 2026 session onwards, Class 10 students will appear for board exams twice a year.

The board had earlier released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025, allowing schools and students to prepare in advance. The final schedule was published 110 days before the exams, after schools submitted their subject combination data.

Important Guidelines

  • All exams begin at 10:30 AM sharp.
  • Students must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes early.
  • The final date sheet is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
  • Students must carry their admit card and school ID card to the exam hall.
  • The official date sheet is now live on the CBSE portal, cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

 
Day / Date Time Subject Code Subject
Tuesday, 17 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 041 / 241 Mathematics (Standard / Basic)
Wednesday, 18 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 Home Science
Friday, 20 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419 Beauty & Wellness; Marketing & Sales; Multimedia; Multi-Skill Foundation; Physical Activity Trainer; Data Science
Saturday, 21 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 101 / 184 English (Communicative / Language & Literature)
Monday, 23 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 003–011, 089 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu
Wednesday, 25 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 086 Science
Thursday, 26 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401–422 Retail; Security; Automotive; Banking; Health Care; etc.
Friday, 27 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165, 402, 417 Computer Applications; IT; Artificial Intelligence
Monday, 2 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 / 085 Hindi (Course A / B)
Saturday, 7 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 087 Social Science
Tuesday, 10 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 018 French

All exams start at 10:30 AM. Students should arrive at least 30 minutes early and carry their admit card and school ID.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

 
Day / Date Time Subject Code Subject
Tuesday, 17 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 045, 066 Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship
Wednesday, 18 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 048 Physical Education
Friday, 20 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 042 Physics
Saturday, 28 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 043 Chemistry
Thursday, 12 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 001, 301 English (Elective / Core)
Monday, 16 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002, 302 Hindi (Elective / Core)
Wednesday, 18 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 030 Economics
Monday, 23 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 028 Political Science
Wednesday, 25 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 065, 083 Informatics Practices; Computer Science
Thursday, 27 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 044 Biology
Saturday, 28 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 054 Business Studies
Monday, 30 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 027 History
Saturday, 4 April 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 039 Sociology
Thursday, 9 April 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 821, 829, 844 Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science

All exams start at 10:30 AM. Students should arrive at least 30 minutes early and carry their admit card and school ID.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE News Cbse Exams CBSE Exam News
Read more
