CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the 2026 board examinations. As per the schedule, Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence on February 17, 2026.

Class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will continue until April 9, 2026. All exams will begin at 10:30 AM, with end times varying between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.

Class 10 Exams Twice a Year from 2026

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE announced that from the 2026 session onwards, Class 10 students will appear for board exams twice a year.

The board had earlier released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025, allowing schools and students to prepare in advance. The final schedule was published 110 days before the exams, after schools submitted their subject combination data.

Important Guidelines

All exams begin at 10:30 AM sharp.

Students must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes early.

The final date sheet is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Students must carry their admit card and school ID card to the exam hall.

The official date sheet is now live on the CBSE portal, cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

Day / Date Time Subject Code Subject Tuesday, 17 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 041 / 241 Mathematics (Standard / Basic) Wednesday, 18 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 Home Science Friday, 20 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419 Beauty & Wellness; Marketing & Sales; Multimedia; Multi-Skill Foundation; Physical Activity Trainer; Data Science Saturday, 21 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 101 / 184 English (Communicative / Language & Literature) Monday, 23 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 003–011, 089 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Wednesday, 25 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 086 Science Thursday, 26 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401–422 Retail; Security; Automotive; Banking; Health Care; etc. Friday, 27 February 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165, 402, 417 Computer Applications; IT; Artificial Intelligence Monday, 2 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 / 085 Hindi (Course A / B) Saturday, 7 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 087 Social Science Tuesday, 10 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 018 French

Day / Date Time Subject Code Subject Tuesday, 17 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 045, 066 Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship Wednesday, 18 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 048 Physical Education Friday, 20 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 042 Physics Saturday, 28 February 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 043 Chemistry Thursday, 12 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 001, 301 English (Elective / Core) Monday, 16 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002, 302 Hindi (Elective / Core) Wednesday, 18 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 030 Economics Monday, 23 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 028 Political Science Wednesday, 25 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 065, 083 Informatics Practices; Computer Science Thursday, 27 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 044 Biology Saturday, 28 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 054 Business Studies Monday, 30 March 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 027 History Saturday, 4 April 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 039 Sociology Thursday, 9 April 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 821, 829, 844 Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science

