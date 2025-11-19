Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Releases Detailed Marking Scheme, Announces Practical Exam Dates For 2026 Boards

CBSE Releases Detailed Marking Scheme, Announces Practical Exam Dates For 2026 Boards

CBSE released an important notification for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026, confirming the subject-wise break-up of theory, practical, project and internal assessment marks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026, confirming the subject-wise break-up of theory, practical, project and internal assessment marks. The complete circular is now available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Practical Exams From 1 January To 14 February 2026

The CBSE has announced that Practical Examinations, Project Assessments, and Internal Assessments for both classes will be conducted from January 1 to February 14, 2026. Schools have been instructed to adhere strictly to the timeline to avoid complications for students.

The board has cautioned schools about repeated mistakes made during the uploading of marks for practicals, projects and internal assessments. Noting frequent errors in past years, CBSE has urged schools to be careful while uploading scores and has reiterated that no correction requests will be accepted if mistakes occur due to negligence.

CBSE Detailed Subject-Wise Marking Structure

To support schools in conducting assessments correctly, the board has released a comprehensive list detailing the marking scheme for each subject for Classes 10 and 12. The list includes:

Class

Subject code

Subject name

Maximum marks for Theory

Maximum marks for Practical

Maximum marks for Project

Maximum marks for Internal Assessment

Requirement of an external examiner

Whether the board provides the practical answer book

Type of theory answer book to be used

CBSE has provided direct links to the Class 10 and Class 12 subject lists in the circular. The board has confirmed that every subject carries 100 marks in total, distributed among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components, depending on the subject.

Schools have been advised to read the annexure carefully before conducting assessments.

CBSE has also clarified the type of answer book to be used in theory exams, including the number of pages. This is aimed at helping schools plan in advance and avoid logistical challenges during the examination period.

The notice concludes with CBSE directing schools to complete practicals, projects and internal assessments within the prescribed schedule and in full compliance with the instructions issued. Strict adherence is essential for the smooth conduct of the 2026 board examinations, the board said. Students and teachers can access the full subject-wise marks distribution on the official CBSE website.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE 2026 CBSE Subject-wise Break-up
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Cricket
India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test
India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget