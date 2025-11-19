CBSE Releases Detailed Marking Scheme, Announces Practical Exam Dates For 2026 Boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026, confirming the subject-wise break-up of theory, practical, project and internal assessment marks. The complete circular is now available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Practical Exams From 1 January To 14 February 2026

The CBSE has announced that Practical Examinations, Project Assessments, and Internal Assessments for both classes will be conducted from January 1 to February 14, 2026. Schools have been instructed to adhere strictly to the timeline to avoid complications for students.

The board has cautioned schools about repeated mistakes made during the uploading of marks for practicals, projects and internal assessments. Noting frequent errors in past years, CBSE has urged schools to be careful while uploading scores and has reiterated that no correction requests will be accepted if mistakes occur due to negligence.

CBSE Detailed Subject-Wise Marking Structure

To support schools in conducting assessments correctly, the board has released a comprehensive list detailing the marking scheme for each subject for Classes 10 and 12. The list includes:

CBSE has provided direct links to the Class 10 and Class 12 subject lists in the circular. The board has confirmed that every subject carries 100 marks in total, distributed among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components, depending on the subject.

Schools have been advised to read the annexure carefully before conducting assessments.

CBSE has also clarified the type of answer book to be used in theory exams, including the number of pages. This is aimed at helping schools plan in advance and avoid logistical challenges during the examination period.

The notice concludes with CBSE directing schools to complete practicals, projects and internal assessments within the prescribed schedule and in full compliance with the instructions issued. Strict adherence is essential for the smooth conduct of the 2026 board examinations, the board said. Students and teachers can access the full subject-wise marks distribution on the official CBSE website.

