CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online List of Candidates (LOC) submission process for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Affiliated schools are now required to register eligible students through the Pariksha Sangam portal within the prescribed timeline.

According to the Board, schools can upload candidate details from June 30 to July 8, 2026. Both the submission of the LOC and payment of the prescribed examination fee must be completed before 11:59 pm on July 8. CBSE has clarified that requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

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The Board has also announced that the Class 12 Supplementary Examination will be conducted on July 28, 2026.

CBSE Releases Registration Schedule and Exam Date

With the registration process now underway, schools have been instructed to ensure that all eligible candidates are included in the online List of Candidates. The Board has simultaneously issued detailed instructions for schools and private candidates regarding the application process.

CBSE has reiterated that the registration deadline is final, and no extension or late submission facility will be provided. Schools are therefore advised to complete the process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Who Is Eligible to Appear for the Supplementary Exam?

The supplementary examination is open to several categories of students who meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by CBSE.

Eligible candidates include:

Students who were placed in the Compartment category in the 2026 Class 12 Board Examination.

Students who successfully passed the examination but wish to improve their performance in subjects permitted under CBSE rules.

Students who were declared compartment after replacing one subject in the 2026 board examination.

Private candidates from the 2025 examination who fall under the compartment category and are appearing for their third and final chance. These candidates must submit their applications separately through the CBSE portal.

Schools Asked to Register Every Eligible Student

CBSE has directed affiliated schools to upload the names of all eligible compartment students, even if they are currently unable to establish contact with them.

The Board has warned that omission of an eligible student's name from the LOC will result in the student losing the opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination this year. Schools have therefore been advised to verify candidate details carefully before final submission.

Examination Fee Structure Announced

CBSE has also specified the examination fee applicable for different categories of candidates.

The fee is:

Rs 320 per subject for schools located in India.

Rs 1,100 per subject for schools in Nepal.

Rs 2,200 per subject for schools outside India.

Private candidates are also required to complete their online application within the notified schedule. The Board has made it clear that applications received after the closing date will not be accepted under any circumstances.

With the registration window remaining open until July 8, schools and eligible candidates are advised to complete all formalities, including fee payment, in time to avoid missing the opportunity to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026, scheduled for July 28.

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