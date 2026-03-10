Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UPSC Clears Rank 301 Confusion After Two Candidates Named Akanksha Singh Claim Same Position

UPSC Clears Rank 301 Confusion After Two Candidates Named Akanksha Singh Claim Same Position

UPSC clarifies that Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur secured Rank 301 in CSE 2025 after confusion arose due to two candidates claiming the same rank.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

A brief controversy emerged after the declaration of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results, when two candidates with the same name claimed to have secured Rank 301. The issue gained attention on social media and in several media reports, as both women named Akanksha Singh appeared with documents supporting their claims. 

The confusion involved two candidates from different states. One candidate is from Ara in Bihar, while the other belongs to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both asserted that they had secured Rank 301 in the prestigious national-level examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 

Confusion Deepens After Admit Card Circulates Online 

The controversy escalated when an admit card circulating on social media appeared to display the same name and roll number. This led to widespread speculation and raised questions about the identity of the candidate who actually secured the rank. 

Earlier, the candidate from Ara had told reporters that she had achieved the 301st rank in her second attempt at the Civil Services Examination. Around the same time, the candidate from Ghazipur took to Facebook and alleged that her identity and rank were being misused. 

In her social media post, the Ghazipur-based candidate also shared documents which she said were her original identification records and e-summon issued during the selection process, claiming they proved that the rank belonged to her. 

UPSC Issues Official Clarification 

Amid the growing confusion, the Union Public Service Commission released an official clarification through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to settle the matter. 

“There are various media reports, wherein two candidates of the same name, i.e. Akanksha Singh, are claiming to have secured the same rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025,” the UPSC said in a statement put out by PIB. 

Candidate From Ghazipur Confirmed As Rank Holder 

The commission further clarified that, according to its official records, the Rank 301 holder is Akanksha Singh from Abhaipur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. 

The statement added that the successful candidate is Akanksha Singh (roll number 0856794, father’s name: Ranjit Singh, mother’s name: Neelam Singh). 

With this clarification, UPSC has put an end to the confusion surrounding the identity of the candidate who secured Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025. The clarification also highlights how misinformation or incomplete details circulating online can create unnecessary controversy around competitive examination results. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC Clears Rank 301 Confusion UPSC CSE 2025 Result Controversy
