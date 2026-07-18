'This Is Suspicious': Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim

He was admitted after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Police. This occurred after his health reportedly deteriorated following 20 days of fasting.
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'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife
Sonam Wangchuk's wife sought to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital, alleging a lack of transparency over medical reports. His doctor questioned claims of low potassium.
- Sonam Wangchuk's wife seeks transfer, citing hospital transparency issues.
- His doctor disputes potassium claims, alleging denial of patient access.
- Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike continues; July 20 march confirmed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?
What concerns have been raised about Sonam Wangchuk's medical treatment?
His wife and doctor allege a lack of transparency regarding his health reports. They question the hospital's claim of a sudden drop in potassium and state his personal medical team is not allowed to see him.
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