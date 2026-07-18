'This Is Suspicious': Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: Fresh questions have emerged over the medical treatment of activist Sonam Wangchuk after his wife sought to shift him from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, alleging a lack of transparency over his health reports and treatment.

Wangchuk, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police on Saturday, has now completed 20 days of fasting.

Doctor Questions Potassium Level Claims

Speaking to reporters, Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe, claimed he and his medical team have been monitoring the activist's health for the past 20 days but have not been allowed to meet him since his admission.

Also Read: Canada Orders Deportation Of Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate: But Here's Why He Isn't Leaving Yet

"My team and I have been doing his check-ups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. Only his wife has been allowed," Dighe said.

He questioned the hospital's claim that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped sharply.

"I had taken his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday and his potassium was normal at 4.8, which is above the normal minimum of 3.5. Now they are saying it has dropped. When his wife asked for the report, they did not provide it. This is suspicious," he said.

Dighe said he had collected another blood sample independently and would get it tested outside the government system.

"I will present the report. We do not trust the government lab," he added.

Wife Seeks Shift From Safdarjung Hospital

In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested that he be discharged at the earliest so he could be shifted to a hospital chosen by the family.

She alleged that the family had lost confidence in the hospital after being informed that Wangchuk's potassium level had fallen to 2.9 despite it being recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17.

"We were informed by your team that Mr Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm, was 4.3," she wrote.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe says, "My team and I have been doing his checkups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. His wife is here and they are allowing her. I asked them why they have kept him… pic.twitter.com/L1XPHW76uK — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Angmo also alleged that despite repeated requests, neither digital nor physical copies of the medical reports were shared with the family.

She further claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to examine him after he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we have decided to shift Mr Sonam Wangchuk to a medical centre of our choice," the letter said.

Also Read: VIDEO: Bulldozers Tear Down Five-Storey Abhishek Banerjee's 'illegal' MP Office In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Parliament March To Continue

According to Dr Dighe, Wangchuk's wife has informed the authorities that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

"She has said the march to Parliament on July 20 will continue as planned. Sir will also be part of it, but if he is unable to attend, his wife will join the march," Dighe said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated following 20 days of fasting.