'This Is Suspicious': Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim

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English NewsNewsIndia'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

Sonam Wangchuk's wife sought to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital, alleging a lack of transparency over medical reports. His doctor questioned claims of low potassium.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk's wife seeks transfer, citing hospital transparency issues.
  • His doctor disputes potassium claims, alleging denial of patient access.
  • Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike continues; July 20 march confirmed.

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: Fresh questions have emerged over the medical treatment of activist Sonam Wangchuk after his wife sought to shift him from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, alleging a lack of transparency over his health reports and treatment.

Wangchuk, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police on Saturday, has now completed 20 days of fasting.

Doctor Questions Potassium Level Claims

Speaking to reporters, Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe, claimed he and his medical team have been monitoring the activist's health for the past 20 days but have not been allowed to meet him since his admission.

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"My team and I have been doing his check-ups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. Only his wife has been allowed," Dighe said.

He questioned the hospital's claim that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped sharply.

"I had taken his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday and his potassium was normal at 4.8, which is above the normal minimum of 3.5. Now they are saying it has dropped. When his wife asked for the report, they did not provide it. This is suspicious," he said.

Dighe said he had collected another blood sample independently and would get it tested outside the government system.

"I will present the report. We do not trust the government lab," he added.

Wife Seeks Shift From Safdarjung Hospital

In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested that he be discharged at the earliest so he could be shifted to a hospital chosen by the family.

She alleged that the family had lost confidence in the hospital after being informed that Wangchuk's potassium level had fallen to 2.9 despite it being recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17.

"We were informed by your team that Mr Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm, was 4.3," she wrote.

Angmo also alleged that despite repeated requests, neither digital nor physical copies of the medical reports were shared with the family.

She further claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to examine him after he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we have decided to shift Mr Sonam Wangchuk to a medical centre of our choice," the letter said.

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Parliament March To Continue

According to Dr Dighe, Wangchuk's wife has informed the authorities that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

"She has said the march to Parliament on July 20 will continue as planned. Sir will also be part of it, but if he is unable to attend, his wife will join the march," Dighe said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated following 20 days of fasting.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?

He was admitted after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Police. This occurred after his health reportedly deteriorated following 20 days of fasting.

What concerns have been raised about Sonam Wangchuk's medical treatment?

His wife and doctor allege a lack of transparency regarding his health reports. They question the hospital's claim of a sudden drop in potassium and state his personal medical team is not allowed to see him.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Jantar Mantar Protest Cockroach Janta Party Protest CJP Protest
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