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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets For Over 6 Lakh Students Expected Soon On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets For Over 6 Lakh Students Expected Soon On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the latest update, official websites, DigiLocker marksheets and download steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country. While the board has not officially announced the result date, candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the release of their scorecards. 

Around 6.68 lakh students took the Class 10 Second Board Examination this year, making it the first batch to be assessed under CBSE's newly introduced dual-board examination system. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online, while digital copies will also be made available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. 

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where to Check 

After the results are declared, students can access their marks online through the official CBSE portals: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.cbse.gov.in 

In addition to the official websites, digital marksheets will be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app, allowing students to securely access their academic records from anywhere. 

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results. 

CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Open the 'View Results' section. 

Step 3: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Result 2026 link. 

Step 4: Enter the required details, including your roll number, admit card ID, school number, and mother's name. 

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result. 

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference. 

NOTE: It is recommended that students carefully verify all the information displayed on the scorecard after downloading it. 

What Students Should Know About the Marksheet 

Under CBSE's two-board examination policy, the marks obtained in the Second Board Examination will be considered in accordance with the board's evaluation guidelines. 

The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marksheet. Students should check important details such as their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and other personal information for accuracy. 

ALSO READ: 'Re-NEET Proved Beneficial For Me': Jabalpur's Aryaman Solanki Secures AIR 46 In NEET UG 2026

The board will issue the original marksheets and passing certificates through the respective schools after the result declaration process is completed. 

As the announcement is expected shortly, students should keep their admit cards readily available and continue checking the official CBSE websites for the latest updates regarding the result and marksheet release.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Digilocker CBSE Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
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