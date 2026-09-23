CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic 2026-27: Sample Question Paper Released, Know The Exam Pattern

CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Question Paper (SQP) and Marking Scheme for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can access the sample paper through the official CBSE Academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample question paper is designed to help students understand the structure of the mathematics (Basic) board examination, including the distribution of marks and the types of questions that may appear.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Released For Classes 10, 12

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Exam Pattern 2027

The mathematics (Basic) sample paper contains 38 compulsory questions, arranged across five sections. Students should be familiar with the format before beginning their board exam preparation.

Section A: 20 multiple-choice and Assertion-Reason questions of one mark each.

Section B: Five questions carrying two marks each.

Section C: Six questions carrying three marks each.

Section D: Four long answer questions carrying five marks each.

Section E: Three case-study questions carrying four marks each.

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choices are provided in some questions.

How Students Can Use the Maths Basic SQP

Students can use the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) SQP as a mock test while preparing for the board examination. They can attempt the paper within a set time limit without referring to textbooks, notes, or other study material.

Once the test is complete, students can check their responses using the official marking scheme. This can help them identify topics where they need additional practice.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper

The Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme have been made available on the official CBSE Academic website. Students preparing for the 2027 board exams can refer to these documents to understand the examination format and practise accordingly.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI