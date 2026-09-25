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English NewsNewsPM Modi Attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ In Delhi, Says Gen Z Is Driving New Trend

PM Modi Attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ In Delhi, Says Gen Z Is Driving New Trend

When a hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna was being sung, PM Modi kept raising his hands and responding to the instructions of the singers.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He noted Gen Z's growing faith, cultural connection; attended event.
  • Modi affirmed India's goal for becoming a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

PM Modi was also seen playing a dholak (dholi) during the event. He sat among the crowd and appeared to thoroughly enjoy the programme.

PM Modi Immersed In Bhajans

PM Modi appeared completely immersed in devotion during the Bhajan Clubbing event. He listened to the bhajans with rapt attention, often with his eyes closed.

Various religious hymns were sung from the stage, while Lord Ram's name was also chanted during the programme. Slogans such as “GenZ Love Modi” were also displayed on the stage.

When a hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna was being sung, PM Modi kept raising his hands and responding to the instructions of the singers.

ALSO READ: SIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed

Bhajan Programme Marks Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Birth Anniversary

The event was organised to mark Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary. During the programme, tributes were paid to the Jan Sangh leader through the presentation of bhajans.

Prime Minister Modi attended the event and recalled the thoughts and contributions of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

A large crowd attended the programme, creating an atmosphere of devotion and reverence. The event also commemorated the life, thoughts and contributions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to national service.

Bhajans Presented In Rock Band Style

The programme featured bhajans presented in a rock band style, with everyone present dancing to the devotional music.

Lighting was also used to highlight the contributions of Deendayal Upadhyaya during the event.

ALSO READ: 3,000+ Singrauli Farmers Adopt Natural Farming; Mohan Yadav Pushes Crop Diversification

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Bhajan Clubbing'?

'Bhajan Clubbing' is a new trend among India's Gen Z, highlighting their connection with faith and culture. Prime Minister Modi noted its growing popularity.

What is India's national goal, as mentioned by PM Modi?

Prime Minister Modi stated that 21st-century India is working towards becoming a developed nation. This growth is fueled by the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people.

How was PM Modi received at the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' event?

Thousands of Indian diaspora members gathered at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to welcome PM Modi. They chanted 'Modi, Modi' upon his arrival alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi DELHI Bhajan Clubbing Gen Z Is Driving New Trend
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