PM Modi Attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ In Delhi, Says Gen Z Is Driving New Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He noted Gen Z's growing faith, cultural connection; attended event.

Modi affirmed India's goal for becoming a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Bhajan Clubbing' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi, on the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/TfOowheA6G September 25, 2026

PM Modi was also seen playing a dholak (dholi) during the event. He sat among the crowd and appeared to thoroughly enjoy the programme.

PM Modi Immersed In Bhajans

PM Modi appeared completely immersed in devotion during the Bhajan Clubbing event. He listened to the bhajans with rapt attention, often with his eyes closed.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi pic.twitter.com/RgtOxc0qRY — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2026

Various religious hymns were sung from the stage, while Lord Ram's name was also chanted during the programme. Slogans such as “GenZ Love Modi” were also displayed on the stage.

When a hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna was being sung, PM Modi kept raising his hands and responding to the instructions of the singers.

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Bhajan Programme Marks Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Birth Anniversary

The event was organised to mark Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary. During the programme, tributes were paid to the Jan Sangh leader through the presentation of bhajans.

Prime Minister Modi attended the event and recalled the thoughts and contributions of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

A large crowd attended the programme, creating an atmosphere of devotion and reverence. The event also commemorated the life, thoughts and contributions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to national service.

Bhajans Presented In Rock Band Style

The programme featured bhajans presented in a rock band style, with everyone present dancing to the devotional music.

Lighting was also used to highlight the contributions of Deendayal Upadhyaya during the event.

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