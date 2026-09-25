India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump Hails ‘Very Productive’ Talks With Xi Jinping, Says ‘Tremendous Things’ Ahead

Trump Hails ‘Very Productive’ Talks With Xi Jinping, Says ‘Tremendous Things’ Ahead

Trump called his talks with Xi Jinping “very productive”, highlighting AI cooperation. US Trade Representative Greer said further AI talks are planned, while advanced chip sales were not discussed.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US and China plan more AI talks, excluding advanced chips.
  • Trump hosted Xi at dinner; visit yielded no major breakthroughs.

US President Donald Trump has described his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “very productive” during the Chinese leader’s state visit to Washington, DC, this week.

“Tremendous things will be happening,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, without providing further details.

Trump Highlights AI Cooperation

Trump said the meeting, Xi’s first visit to the US in more than a decade, was productive for both countries, highlighting discussions around artificial intelligence (AI).

Xi, Trump said, appeared to favour referring to AI as “SUPER INTELLIGENCE”, a term the US president has embraced in recent remarks.

“He seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” Trump wrote.

Trump had told the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week that the US would refer to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” in all government documents.

US-China AI Talks To Continue

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Al Jazeera on Friday that establishing communication channels on AI remains one of the key challenges for Washington and Beijing.

Greer said there is currently no dedicated AI department in most governments, raising questions over whom countries should contact when issues arise. He compared the need for communication channels to the “red zone” between the Kremlin and the White House during the Cold War.

According to Greer, another meeting between US and Chinese representatives on AI is planned within the next month.

Advanced AI Chips Not Part Of Talks

Greer separately told US media that the latest talks did not cover the potential sale of a small quantity of high-quality US-made chips requiring export licences.

“These are the crown jewels of American technology,” Greer said, adding that such technology is central to maintaining the US lead in the race for superintelligence and was not part of the negotiations.

Trump Hosts Xi At State Dinner

Trump hosted Xi at a lavish state dinner on Thursday attended by several high-profile guests, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk was seated at the main table alongside the two presidents.

Despite their strategic rivalry over AI, Trump and Xi have resisted calls from parts of the US technology sector to slow the development of the technology amid concerns over controlling its rapid advancement.

Xi Visits US National Archives

On Friday, Trump accompanied Xi to the US National Archives as the Chinese president’s three-day visit neared its conclusion.

Xi was expected to tour the institution, which houses key US founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The two leaders have sought to project cooperation between the world’s two largest economies. However, the visit did not result in major breakthroughs on issues including trade or AI safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a key challenge for Washington and Beijing regarding Artificial Intelligence?

A key challenge is establishing communication channels on AI, as many governments lack dedicated departments. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer compared this need to the Cold War's

Were advanced AI chips part of the recent US-China talks?

No, the latest talks did not cover the potential sale of high-quality US-made chips. These are considered

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US China Ties Donald Trump. Trump Xi Meeting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Envoy Offers Starlink Device To Iranian Diplomat At UN, Gets No Response: 'Can Be Useful To Get Freedom'
WATCH: Israel Envoy Offers Starlink Device To Iranian Diplomat At UN, Gets No Response
World
Nepal PM Balendra Shah At UNGA: ‘We Did Not Create This Crisis, Yet We Pay A Colossal Price’
Nepal PM Balendra Shah At UNGA: ‘We Did Not Create This Crisis, Yet We Pay A Colossal Price’
World
Iran War To End? Pezeshkian Says US Must Decide, Tehran Does Not Want To Fight
Iran War To End? Pezeshkian Says US Must Decide, Tehran Does Not Want To Fight
World
From Trade Truce To Taiwan, AI: Five Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi Washington Summit
From Trade Truce To Taiwan, AI: Five Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi Washington Summit
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget