Trump Hails ‘Very Productive’ Talks With Xi Jinping, Says ‘Tremendous Things’ Ahead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and China plan more AI talks, excluding advanced chips.

Trump hosted Xi at dinner; visit yielded no major breakthroughs.

US President Donald Trump has described his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “very productive” during the Chinese leader’s state visit to Washington, DC, this week.

“Tremendous things will be happening,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, without providing further details.

Trump Highlights AI Cooperation

Trump said the meeting, Xi’s first visit to the US in more than a decade, was productive for both countries, highlighting discussions around artificial intelligence (AI).

Xi, Trump said, appeared to favour referring to AI as “SUPER INTELLIGENCE”, a term the US president has embraced in recent remarks.

“He seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” Trump wrote.

Trump had told the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week that the US would refer to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” in all government documents.

US-China AI Talks To Continue

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Al Jazeera on Friday that establishing communication channels on AI remains one of the key challenges for Washington and Beijing.

Greer said there is currently no dedicated AI department in most governments, raising questions over whom countries should contact when issues arise. He compared the need for communication channels to the “red zone” between the Kremlin and the White House during the Cold War.

According to Greer, another meeting between US and Chinese representatives on AI is planned within the next month.

Advanced AI Chips Not Part Of Talks

Greer separately told US media that the latest talks did not cover the potential sale of a small quantity of high-quality US-made chips requiring export licences.

“These are the crown jewels of American technology,” Greer said, adding that such technology is central to maintaining the US lead in the race for superintelligence and was not part of the negotiations.

Trump Hosts Xi At State Dinner

Trump hosted Xi at a lavish state dinner on Thursday attended by several high-profile guests, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk was seated at the main table alongside the two presidents.

Despite their strategic rivalry over AI, Trump and Xi have resisted calls from parts of the US technology sector to slow the development of the technology amid concerns over controlling its rapid advancement.

Xi Visits US National Archives

On Friday, Trump accompanied Xi to the US National Archives as the Chinese president’s three-day visit neared its conclusion.

Xi was expected to tour the institution, which houses key US founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The two leaders have sought to project cooperation between the world’s two largest economies. However, the visit did not result in major breakthroughs on issues including trade or AI safety.