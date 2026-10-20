JEE Main Registration 2027: Application Form, Exam Dates, Documents And How To Apply

JEE Main Registration 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 soon. Engineering aspirants will be able to access the application form once the agency activates the registration link through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The information bulletin for the examination will provide important details, including the application schedule, examination pattern, form correction facility, exam dates, and instructions for submitting the application. Candidates should read these guidelines carefully before registering to avoid mistakes that could affect their applications.

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As per the NTA's official examination calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been designated as a buffer date. For comparison, the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 started on October 31, 2025.

JEE Main Registration 2027: How To Apply Online

Open the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Find and select the JEE Main 2027 registration link for the relevant session.

Enter the required information to complete the initial registration.

Note down the application number and login credentials generated during registration.

Log in to the portal and enter the requested personal and academic details.

Choose the applicable examination paper and preferred examination cities.

Upload the photograph, signature, and other documents specified by NTA.

Review all the information entered in the application form.

Pay the applicable examination fee through the official payment facility.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page along with the payment receipt.

NOTE: Candidates should keep copies of their submitted application and payment confirmation for future reference.

JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents To Keep Ready

Preparing the necessary documents beforehand can help students complete the application process more efficiently. Candidates should arrange the following items before filling out the form:

Scanned photograph in JPEG/JPG format

Scanned signature

Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet

PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable

Applicants should check the information bulletin for the prescribed file size, format and other document specifications before uploading any files.

JEE Main 2027: Which Papers And Courses Can Students Choose?

JEE Main consists of two papers, designed for different undergraduate programmes.

Paper 1: BE/BTech programmes

Paper 1 is used for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and participating institutions or universities funded or recognised by state governments.

The examination also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates seeking admission to IITs must meet the a s pplicable JEE Advanced eligibility requirements.

Paper 2: BArch and BPlanning programme

Paper 2 is intended for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) courses in India. Students should select the paper relevant to their intended programme while completing the application.

NTA JEE Main Registration Login 2027: How To Access Your Account

The JEE Main candidate login facility will be available through the official portal when the registration process begins. Candidates should securely retain their application number and password after completing the initial registration.

The login account can be used to fill in the application form, review submitted information, check application status, and access other examination-related services made available by NTA.

If a candidate forgets their application number or password, they should use the account recovery option provided on the official website. Sharing passwords, verification codes, or other confidential login details with unauthorised individuals should be avoided.

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JEE Main 2027: Important Instructions For Aspirants

Candidates should regularly visit jeemain.nta.nic.in for the registration announcement and the release of the information bulletin. The official notice will clarify the application deadline, fee payment requirements, correction window, and other examination instructions.

Students should ensure that their personal and academic details are accurate before submitting the form. They should also verify the documents uploaded and retain the confirmation page after successful submission.

Since the registration dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 have not been confirmed in the information provided, candidates should rely on official NTA announcements for the final schedule and application instructions.

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