HomeEducationCBSE Cancel CBSE-WSO Registration, Issues Strict Warning Against Misuse of Its Name

CBSE Cancel CBSE-WSO Registration, Issues Strict Warning Against Misuse of Its Name

CBSE cancels CBSE-WSO registration for unauthorised name use and warns schools against engaging with the society or its sports activities.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled the registration of the CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra, after discovering that the organisation had been using the Board’s name without approval. In its latest circular, CBSE clarified that it has “no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection” with the society. Schools have been advised to disregard any announcements or activities circulated by the group. 

According to the Board, the society’s unauthorised use of the CBSE name created misleading impressions among schools and parents. The warning emphasises that CBSE’s name cannot be used for events, promotions, or collaborations without explicit permission. 


CBSE Cancel CBSE-WSO Registration, Issues Strict Warning Against Misuse of Its Name

Schools Advised Not to Engage With the Society 

CBSE has urged all affiliated institutions to avoid participating in or supporting any events conducted by the unauthorised body. The board noted that “any communications, activities, or claims made by this entity should be treated as unauthorised”, stressing that such engagements may mislead students and compromise the credibility of school-level sports activities. 

The advisory also cautions schools against sponsoring students for competitions organised or promoted by the CBSE-WSO. Schools have been encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any organisation claiming links to CBSE before registering participants for sports programmes. 

SGFI’s Earlier Suspension Adds to Concerns 

This development follows a previous decision by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). A few months ago, the SGFI executive committee suspended its affiliation with both the CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO) and the International Board School Sports Organization (IBSSO). 

Despite the suspension, SGFI assured that CBSE students would not be penalised. In its communication, the federation stated that participation in official SGFI events would continue through the recognised CBSE sports unit, ensuring that no athlete’s prospects are affected “due to affiliation issues”. 

Schools Encouraged to Maintain Caution 

The Board’s latest notice serves as a reminder for schools to remain cautious about unofficial bodies claiming links with CBSE. The focus, CBSE reiterated, is to protect students and uphold transparency in school-level sports. 

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE CBSE-WSO Registration
