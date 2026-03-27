Politics Veteran Sonia Gandhi Shows Steady Recovery, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, has shown signs of medical improvement and is likely to be discharged in the coming days, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement that the Congress veteran is feeling much better and has shown steady improvement.

Speaking about her discharge, the doctor said she would be “fit to be fit to be discharged within a day or two.”

‘Comfortable And Walking Around’

Providing an update on her condition, Dr Swaroop said, “Sonia Gandhi is much better. She is showing medical improvement and is comfortable. She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth.”

Admitted After Respiratory Issues

The Congress veteran was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on Tuesday after experiencing respiratory issues, hospital sources had earlier said.

In a previous statement, Dr Swaroop had noted, “She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered.”