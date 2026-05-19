School Assembly News Headlines Today May 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Noida Dowry Death Case: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband Samarth Singh

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Renovation Of Amma Canteens Across State

PM Modi Receives Norway’s Highest Award, Marking 32nd International Honour

‘I Am Trapped, Ghar Ki Yaad Aati Hai’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chats With Sister Surface

First Look Of India's Bullet Train: Saffron-Coloured ‘Queen Of Speed’ Sparks Buzz Online

Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning

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Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka

ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla In Over Rs 150 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

NEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern

CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers

'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces

Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning

Three Coaches Of Ujjain Express Derail Near Rishikesh; Brake Failure Suspected

India Slams 'Reports By Ignorant NGOs' After Tense Press Clash In Oslo Over Human Rights Concerns

International News

Two Nepali Climbers Rewrite History: Kami Scales Everest For 32nd Time, Lhakpa Marks 11th Summit

Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request

Pak's ‘Double Game’? Mediation Role Questioned After Troops Deployed In Saudi Arabia

Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province

US Extends Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil By 30 Days To Aid Vulnerable Nations

Trump holds off strikes on Iran planned for Tuesday at Arab leaders' request

Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue

Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify: Report

US Drops All Charges Against Gautam Adani, Case Closed Permanently

3 Killed In Shooting At San Diego Mosque; 2 Teen Suspects Found Dead, FBI Probes Hate Crime

UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes

Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda

Indian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow

Youngest Mayor Of Indian Origin In UK Creates History

Business News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Hike In A Week

Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit Against OpenAI As Jury Says He Waited Too Long To Sue

US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions

Gold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Tata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed

No Fuel Dry-Out, No Supply Crisis: Govt Says India Has Enough Crude, LPG, And Gas Stocks

Dalal Street Sees Recovery: Benchmarks Volatile, Sensex Near 75,300, Nifty At 23,650

Piyush Goyal Sets $2 Trillion Export Goal As India Pushes Global Trade Deals

Urban Indian Women Spend More Time On Entertainment, Shopping Apps Than Men

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Sports News

BCCI Faces Ultimate Rohit Sharma Dilemma As Uncapped Duo Clamours For Afghanistan Series Debut

IPL 2026 Playoffs Race Explained: 7 Teams Battle For Qualification

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

CSK vs SRH: Will Rain Spoil Crucial IPL 2026 Clash? Check Weather Forecast

Ishan Kishan Slams 70 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Power To Five Wicket Win Over CSK

Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees

'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

Ruturaj Gaikwad Delivers Definitive MS Dhoni Selection Verdict At Chepauk Toss

Sri Lanka vs India Test Series: WTC Series To Be Played Between August 15 And 27

MS Dhoni Injured Again Ahead Of CSK vs SRH? Shocking Report Claims Fresh Injury

IPL 2026: BCCI Could Step In After KKR Field Varun Chakravarthy With Fractured Foot

Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In On MS Dhoni Featuring Against SRH Tonight: 'He Wouldn't Want To'

BCCI Outside RTI Scope: CIC Overturns 2018 Ruling In Landmark Verdict

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