School Assembly News Headlines Today May 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 19, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- Noida Dowry Death Case: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband Samarth Singh
- Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Renovation Of Amma Canteens Across State
- PM Modi Receives Norway’s Highest Award, Marking 32nd International Honour
- ‘I Am Trapped, Ghar Ki Yaad Aati Hai’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chats With Sister Surface
- First Look Of India's Bullet Train: Saffron-Coloured ‘Queen Of Speed’ Sparks Buzz Online
- Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning
- Exclusive | ‘You Don’t Experiment Mid-Session’: Educationist, Parents Slam CBSE's 3-Language Policy
- Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka
- ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla In Over Rs 150 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case
- NEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern
- CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
- 'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces
- Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning
- Three Coaches Of Ujjain Express Derail Near Rishikesh; Brake Failure Suspected
- India Slams 'Reports By Ignorant NGOs' After Tense Press Clash In Oslo Over Human Rights Concerns
International News
- Two Nepali Climbers Rewrite History: Kami Scales Everest For 32nd Time, Lhakpa Marks 11th Summit
- Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request
- Pak's ‘Double Game’? Mediation Role Questioned After Troops Deployed In Saudi Arabia
- Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province
- US Extends Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil By 30 Days To Aid Vulnerable Nations
- Trump holds off strikes on Iran planned for Tuesday at Arab leaders' request
- Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue
- Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’
- What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify: Report
- US Drops All Charges Against Gautam Adani, Case Closed Permanently
- 3 Killed In Shooting At San Diego Mosque; 2 Teen Suspects Found Dead, FBI Probes Hate Crime
- UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes
- Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda
- Indian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow
- Youngest Mayor Of Indian Origin In UK Creates History
Business News
- Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Hike In A Week
- Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit Against OpenAI As Jury Says He Waited Too Long To Sue
- US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions
- Gold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets
- Tata Sierra EV Gets Delayed But AWD Variant Remains Confirmed
- No Fuel Dry-Out, No Supply Crisis: Govt Says India Has Enough Crude, LPG, And Gas Stocks
- Dalal Street Sees Recovery: Benchmarks Volatile, Sensex Near 75,300, Nifty At 23,650
- Piyush Goyal Sets $2 Trillion Export Goal As India Pushes Global Trade Deals
- Urban Indian Women Spend More Time On Entertainment, Shopping Apps Than Men
ALSO READ: Exclusive | ‘You Don’t Experiment Mid-Session’: Educationist, Parents Slam CBSE's 3-Language Policy
Sports News
- BCCI Faces Ultimate Rohit Sharma Dilemma As Uncapped Duo Clamours For Afghanistan Series Debut
- IPL 2026 Playoffs Race Explained: 7 Teams Battle For Qualification
- IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
- CSK vs SRH: Will Rain Spoil Crucial IPL 2026 Clash? Check Weather Forecast
- Ishan Kishan Slams 70 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Power To Five Wicket Win Over CSK
- Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees
- 'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground
- Ruturaj Gaikwad Delivers Definitive MS Dhoni Selection Verdict At Chepauk Toss
- Sri Lanka vs India Test Series: WTC Series To Be Played Between August 15 And 27
- MS Dhoni Injured Again Ahead Of CSK vs SRH? Shocking Report Claims Fresh Injury
- IPL 2026: BCCI Could Step In After KKR Field Varun Chakravarthy With Fractured Foot
- Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In On MS Dhoni Featuring Against SRH Tonight: 'He Wouldn't Want To'
- BCCI Outside RTI Scope: CIC Overturns 2018 Ruling In Landmark Verdict
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