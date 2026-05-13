Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu leaders renewed opposition to NEET, demanding its abolition.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on India’s Gen Z to demand accountability in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy, saying repeated exam leaks have shattered the trust of students preparing for competitive tests. Addressing a press conference, the former Delhi Chief Minister drew comparisons with youth-led political movements in neighbouring countries, arguing that Indian students also have the power to force systemic change.

He said that if young people in Bangladesh and Nepal could influence political developments, Indian youth could similarly push authorities to act decisively against those responsible for paper leaks.

Kejriwal Questions Effectiveness Of CBI Investigations

Kejriwal also raised doubts over the effectiveness of past investigations conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into examination scams.

According to him, several earlier probes failed to ensure strict punishment for the accused, allowing similar incidents to continue recurring. He argued that handing over the current NEET leak case to the CBI would “achieve nothing,” alleging that repeated paper leak incidents since 2014 have damaged the future of millions of students across the country, as per reports.

Kejriwal further claimed that many of these alleged leaks took place in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intensifying the political confrontation over the issue.

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NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Massive Leak Allegations

The controversy escalated after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3 following allegations that questions carrying nearly 600 marks had leaked before the test.

More than 22 lakh students had appeared for the medical entrance examination across 5,400 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 international locations.

Investigators later uncovered what officials described as a nationwide cheating network allegedly involving coaching centres, hostel operators, impersonators, and paper solvers.

One of the cases under investigation involves a third-year BAMS student from Nashik who allegedly bought the leaked question paper for Rs 10 lakh before reselling it for Rs 15 lakh through courier channels.

Officials said the leaked material was used to create a 410-question “guess paper,” which reportedly contained nearly 120 actual NEET questions circulated through coaching centres, hostels, and paid WhatsApp groups.

The case has now been transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

Tamil Nadu Leaders Renew Opposition To NEET

The latest controversy has once again revived opposition to NEET in Tamil Nadu, where political parties have consistently criticised the entrance examination system.

Kamal Haasan condemned the alleged leak, saying the hard work of lakhs of students had been destroyed by “criminal conspiracies.”

He questioned who would take responsibility for the mental trauma faced by aspirants and observed that “not a single NEET exam has been conducted without allegations of malpractice.”

Haasan also reiterated demands for education to be shifted back to the State List.

Meanwhile, Saravanan Annadurai of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said the cancellation validated the party’s long-standing opposition to NEET.

He renewed demands to abolish the examination and argued that medical admissions should instead be based on Class 12 marks.

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