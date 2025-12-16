CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode To Declare Results Soon At iimcat.ac.in, Check Details Here

CAT Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is soon expected to announce the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Although IIM Kozhikode has not announced the exact result date yet, experts expect the CAT 2025 scorecards to be released between December 19 and December 29, 2025. Based on past trends, CAT results are usually declared within three to five weeks after the exam. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the results were announced in late December, while in 2020 and 2021 they were released in early January.

After the results are declared, the IIMs and other participating institutes will begin their shortlisting and admission process. Earlier, the provisional answer key for CAT 2025 was released on December 4, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 10.

CAT Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

The CAT 2025 result link will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CAT 2025 Result’ or ‘Candidate Login’ link and enter your login details.

Step 3: After logging in, your CAT 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the scorecard carefully to ensure all details are correct.

Step 5: Download the PDF, take a printout, and keep it for future reference.

CAT Scorecard 2025: Details To Check

The CAT 2025 result is expected to be announced in the coming days. To download the scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their user ID and password.

The CAT scorecard will contain the following details:

Candidate’s name

Name of the examination

Subjects

Marks obtained in each section

Total marks scored

Percentile

Qualifying status

Clearing the CAT is only the first step. Each IIM and leading business school sets its own qualifying cut-off, which is the minimum required to be considered, and a higher effective cut-off, which is the actual percentile at which candidates are shortlisted for interviews.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI