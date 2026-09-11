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English NewsEducationBihar Govt Increases Postgraduate Medical, Dental Students’ Stipend: Check New Update

Bihar Govt Increases Postgraduate Medical, Dental Students’ Stipend: Check New Update

Bihar has increased the monthly stipend for PG medical and dental students in government colleges. Check revised first, second and third-year rates.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday increased the monthly stipend of postgraduate (PG) medical and dental students studying in government colleges in the state, officials said.

According to an official statement, the monthly stipend for first-year PG students has been increased from Rs 82,000 to Rs 92,800, for second-year students from Rs 90,200 to Rs 1,02,000, and for third-year students from Rs 99,220 to Rs 1,12,200.

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The revised rates will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026, it added.

"PG students are future specialist doctors and have an important role in the state's healthcare system. The increase in stipend would encourage them and help create a better environment for medical education," Bihar Health minister Nishant Kumar said, according to the statement.

The state government's objective is not only to increase the number of medical institutions but also to develop specialised medical manpower capable of providing better and quality healthcare services to the people, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Increases Student Medical Students Stipend Bihar PG Medical Stipend Bihar Dental Students Stipend Bihar Stipend Hike 2026
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