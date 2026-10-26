India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationBihar Board Exams 2028: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Last Date

Bihar Board Exams 2028: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Last Date

Bihar Board has extended Class 9 and 11 registration for the 2028 exams to November 6, 2026. Check the official websites and registration steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

Bihar Board Registration 2028: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students preparing to appear for the 2028 Matric and Intermediate examinations. Schools can now complete the registration formalities for eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students until November 6, 2026. 

The extension gives schools additional time to register students whose details or other formalities are yet to be completed. Class 9 students will be eligible to appear for the Matric examination in 2028, while Class 11 students will take the Intermediate examination in the same year. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

Students should contact their respective schools to check their registration status and confirm whether any information or documents are still required. Parents are also advised to follow up with school authorities rather than wait until the revised deadline. 

Bihar Board Registration 2028 Exams: How To Complete 

Step 1: Visit the official registration portal applicable to Class 9 or Class 11. 

Step 2: Open the registration section for the 2028 annual examination. 

Step 3: Enter the required student details and upload the documents requested on the portal. 

Step 4: Pay the applicable registration fee using the payment method specified by the board, if required. 

Step 5: Submit the form and retain a copy of the confirmation for future reference. 

NOTE: Students should check with their school administration before proceeding, as school authorities are responsible for submitting registration details through their institutional accounts. 

Bihar Board Registration 2028: Where Schools Can Apply 

BSEB has made separate online portals available for the registration of students appearing for the Matric and Intermediate examinations in 2028. School authorities must use the relevant website to complete the process. 

The official portals are listed below: 

  • Class 9, Matric Examination 2028: secondary.biharboardonline.org 
  • Class 11, Intermediate Examination 2028: intermediate.biharboardonline.com 

Schools must access the appropriate portal using their institutional login details and follow the prescribed procedure to submit student information. The correct website should be selected based on the class for which registration is being completed. 

Who Should Check Their Registration Status? 

The extended deadline is relevant to eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students whose registration for the 2028 board examinations has not yet been completed. 

Students who have already registered can contact their schools to confirm that the process is complete. Those with pending registrations should find out whether any details, documents, or other formalities remain outstanding. 

Parents can also contact the school to verify their child's registration status. Checking early will give schools more time to address any pending requirements before the deadline. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration Date: When Will Session 1 Applications Begin? Check Latest Update

Bihar Board Registration Deadline: What Students Must Remember 

Schools must complete the registration process for eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students by November 6, 2026. The registration is an important step for students expected to appear for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate examinations in 2028. 

Students should not assume that registration is complete simply because they have submitted their details to the school. They should follow up with the administration to confirm that the required formalities have been completed. 

For the latest registration instructions, students and parents can visit the respective BSEB portals or contact their schools directly.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 26 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Board Exams 2028 Bihar Board Exams 2028 Registration
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway
Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway
Education
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here
Education
Delhi HC Says Govt’s Decision To Give Cash Instead Of School Uniforms To EWS Students Not Arbitrary
Delhi HC Says Govt’s Decision To Give Cash Instead Of School Uniforms To EWS Students Not Arbitrary
Education
UP School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Mid-Day Meal Fund Embezzlement
UP School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Mid-Day Meal Fund Embezzlement
Advertisement

Videos

Varanasi Breaking: PM Modi Witnesses 'Wings Over Ganga' as 100 Aircraft Showcase India's Air Power
Tamil Nadu Politics: Dhanush Posters Spark Buzz as Fans Compare Actor's Path to Thalapathy Vijay
UP Elections: Congress Puts Up '200 Seats Are Our Right' Posters as Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav's 'Brahmins and Kevat' Poster Sparks Fresh War Ahead of 2027 Polls
Varanasi News: PM Modi Opens Garment Factory, Set to Witness Air Force Show at Namo Ghat Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget