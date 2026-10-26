Bihar Board Exams 2028: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Last Date

Bihar Board Registration 2028: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students preparing to appear for the 2028 Matric and Intermediate examinations. Schools can now complete the registration formalities for eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students until November 6, 2026.

The extension gives schools additional time to register students whose details or other formalities are yet to be completed. Class 9 students will be eligible to appear for the Matric examination in 2028, while Class 11 students will take the Intermediate examination in the same year.

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Students should contact their respective schools to check their registration status and confirm whether any information or documents are still required. Parents are also advised to follow up with school authorities rather than wait until the revised deadline.

Bihar Board Registration 2028 Exams: How To Complete

Step 1: Visit the official registration portal applicable to Class 9 or Class 11.

Step 2: Open the registration section for the 2028 annual examination.

Step 3: Enter the required student details and upload the documents requested on the portal.

Step 4: Pay the applicable registration fee using the payment method specified by the board, if required.

Step 5: Submit the form and retain a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

NOTE: Students should check with their school administration before proceeding, as school authorities are responsible for submitting registration details through their institutional accounts.

Bihar Board Registration 2028: Where Schools Can Apply

BSEB has made separate online portals available for the registration of students appearing for the Matric and Intermediate examinations in 2028. School authorities must use the relevant website to complete the process.

The official portals are listed below:

Class 9, Matric Examination 2028: secondary.biharboardonline.org

Class 11, Intermediate Examination 2028: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Schools must access the appropriate portal using their institutional login details and follow the prescribed procedure to submit student information. The correct website should be selected based on the class for which registration is being completed.

Who Should Check Their Registration Status?

The extended deadline is relevant to eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students whose registration for the 2028 board examinations has not yet been completed.

Students who have already registered can contact their schools to confirm that the process is complete. Those with pending registrations should find out whether any details, documents, or other formalities remain outstanding.

Parents can also contact the school to verify their child's registration status. Checking early will give schools more time to address any pending requirements before the deadline.

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Bihar Board Registration Deadline: What Students Must Remember

Schools must complete the registration process for eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students by November 6, 2026. The registration is an important step for students expected to appear for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate examinations in 2028.

Students should not assume that registration is complete simply because they have submitted their details to the school. They should follow up with the administration to confirm that the required formalities have been completed.

For the latest registration instructions, students and parents can visit the respective BSEB portals or contact their schools directly.

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