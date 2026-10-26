Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Today: Check Status Online, GMP At Rs 247, Listing On October 28

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio Platforms IPO allotment finalizes today, concluding subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times by investors.

Refunds begin Tuesday, with stock listing on Wednesday.

For the roughly 1.39 crore people who applied, the wait ends on Monday. The Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO finalises its share allotment today, 26 October, after a three-day subscription window that drew what the figures suggest was unprecedented investor interest.

Jio IPO Subscription: Bids Top Rs 7.4 Lakh Crore

The issue was subscribed 22.19 times, with total bids across the public issue and the anchor investor placement crossing Rs 7.4 lakh crore. Leaving out the anchor portion, the public issue drew bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore, while retail investors alone bid over Rs 25,867 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Allotment depends on how many shares are available and how much demand there is, which means not every applicant will receive shares.

Jio IPO Timeline: Allotment, Refund, Listing

Monday, October 26: allotment is finalised.

Tuesday, October 27: refunds begin for applicants who are not allotted shares, and shares are credited to the demat accounts of those who are.

Wednesday, October 28: Jio Platforms is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges.

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Jio IPO Allotment Status Check: Step by Step

Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares, and how many, through the official registrar, KFin Technologies, or on the BSE and NSE websites.

On KFin Technologies

1. Go to the registrar's IPO status page at ipostatus.kfintech.com, which offers five links to check status. Open any one of them.

2. Choose Jio Platforms IPO from the "Select IPO" dropdown.

3. Pick how you want to search: application number, demat account number or PAN.

4. Enter the relevant details and the captcha code, then click "Submit".

On BSE

1. Open the IPO allotment status page on the BSE website and select "Equity" under "Issue Type".

2. Pick the IPO from the "Issue Name" dropdown.

3. Enter your application number or PAN to see the result.

On NSE

1. Open the IPO allotment page on the NSE website. First-time users need to click "Click here to sign up" and register with their PAN details.

2. Log in with your username, password and the captcha code shown on screen.

3. Your allotment status will appear on the next page.

Jio Platforms GMP Rises to Rs 247 Ahead of Listing

The grey market premium (GMP) for the issue currently stands at Rs 247, measured against the upper end of the Rs 1,119 price band. Experts say the premium rose in the latest trading session, pointing to positive sentiment in the grey market ahead of listing.

Over the past 22 trading sessions, the GMP has moved between Rs 148 and Rs 273. That suggests steady interest, experts noted, though also some shifts in what investors expect on listing day.

Jio IPO Listing Gain: What GMP Suggests

Going by the GMP trend in the unlisted market, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 1,366, a potential gain of 22.07% over the issue price of Rs 1,119.

GMP, however, is an unofficial indicator and offers no guarantee of the price at which the stock will actually list.