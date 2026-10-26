Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Vehicles Involved In Accident In UP’s Sultanpur, Several Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided, injuring several people.

He was traveling for a defamation case verdict.

Case concerned 2018 remarks against Amit Shah.

Several people were injured after vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with each other on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Monday. Rahul Gandhi was safe in the incident.

The accident reportedly took place near the 91-km milestone in the Haliyapur area, where five vehicles from the convoy and an ambulance collided. Party workers, officials and security personnel were among those injured.

Rahul Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in connection with a defamation case involving alleged objectionable remarks against Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister.

Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Sultanpur Court

The court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the case on Monday. Gandhi was required to appear in person for the pronouncement of the judgment, complainant’s counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said.

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier scheduled the verdict for October 13.

According to Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, Gandhi was expected to travel by road from Lucknow to Sultanpur and arrive at around 10 am, as per his itinerary.

Police Make Security Arrangements

The police had made arrangements to ensure security in and around the court premises, with adequate personnel expected to be deployed to maintain law and order during the proceedings.

Further details about the accident, including the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries, were awaited.

What Is The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed a complaint against Gandhi over his alleged remarks about Amit Shah.

The remarks were allegedly made during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The case has since been heard by the special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which was scheduled to deliver its verdict on Monday.