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HomeElectionTVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats

TVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats

Vijay's TVK announced its candidates for debut election in Tamil Nadu. Vijay urged voters to support TVK's "Whistle" symbol, promising a corruption-free government focused on women's safety, drug eradication, and law and order.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday announced the names of candidates from his party, who will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned-politician Vijay will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies.

Vijay on Sunday announced candidates for his party, which is making a debut in the Tamil Nadu elections, asserting that they represent the “true protectors of the people” drawn from ordinary backgrounds. He urged people to vote for whiste-- his party's poll symbol, calling the polls a "whistle revolution election".

Addressing party members and supporters in Chennai, Vijay described the occasion as a significant step in shaping a new political alternative, emphasising that the selected candidates are not from elite or powerful circles but understand the struggles of common citizens.

“Our candidates come from ordinary backgrounds. They are not people with great wealth or power. They are people who understand the struggles of the common man,” Vijay said, drawing a contrast with what he described as corruption among some existing legislators.

He stressed that the role of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) goes beyond experience, highlighting integrity, responsibility, and commitment as essential qualities. “An MLA should not rely merely on experience. What matters is integrity, responsibility, and commitment to the people,” he said.

‘Protectors Of The Assembly’

Vijay further outlined his vision for governance, stating that MLAs should act as custodians of democratic institutions and voices of the people. “An MLA is not just a representative; they are the protectors of the Assembly and the voice of the people,” he said.

The TVK chief added that he had personally overseen the selection process, carefully choosing each candidate after thorough consideration.

"I urge the people to vote for TVK and our ‘Whistle’ symbol. We are here only for the people, and always for the people. After winning, I promise that we will never misuse public money or indulge in corruption. We will ensure women’s safety, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and maintain strict law and order. I assure you — we will never act against the interests of the people of this state. This is my promise. I kindly request the people of TN to give one opportunity to TVK for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The announcement marks a key milestone for TVK as it prepares to expand its political footprint in Tamil Nadu. 

The 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly will vote in a single phase on April 23.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Election TVK
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