Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has agreed to permit 20 Pakistan-flagged vessels to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, in what Ishaq Dar described as a positive step toward easing regional tensions.

Sharing the update on social media, Dar said two Pakistani ships will be allowed to transit the route each day under the new arrangement. He termed the decision a “confidence-building measure” that could contribute to stability and reduce friction in the region, adding that diplomacy remains the best way to resolve ongoing conflicts.

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The development comes after recent diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Iran. According to reports, Dar recently spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of dialogue and de-escalation.

In the past few weeks, Iran has already facilitated the movement of some Pakistan-linked vessels through the waterway, as Islamabad continues efforts to play a mediating role amid tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi had indicated that while Iran would not completely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, it would allow passage to vessels from countries it considers friendly, including India, Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq. He also noted that several countries had sought assurances for safe transit, and Iranian forces had enabled passage in select cases.

However, he made it clear that ships linked to the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf nations involved in the ongoing conflict would not be granted access through the key maritime route.