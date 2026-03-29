Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz

Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz

The development comes after recent diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Iran. According to reports, Dar recently spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

Iran has agreed to permit 20 Pakistan-flagged vessels to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, in what Ishaq Dar described as a positive step toward easing regional tensions.

Sharing the update on social media, Dar said two Pakistani ships will be allowed to transit the route each day under the new arrangement. He termed the decision a “confidence-building measure” that could contribute to stability and reduce friction in the region, adding that diplomacy remains the best way to resolve ongoing conflicts.

Strait of Hormuz Latest Updates

The development comes after recent diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Iran. According to reports, Dar recently spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of dialogue and de-escalation.

In the past few weeks, Iran has already facilitated the movement of some Pakistan-linked vessels through the waterway, as Islamabad continues efforts to play a mediating role amid tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi had indicated that while Iran would not completely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, it would allow passage to vessels from countries it considers friendly, including India, Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq. He also noted that several countries had sought assurances for safe transit, and Iranian forces had enabled passage in select cases.

However, he made it clear that ships linked to the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf nations involved in the ongoing conflict would not be granted access through the key maritime route.

Related Video

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Strait Of Hormuz Pakistani Ships
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
World
Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies
Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies
World
Chocolate Heist In Europe: 4,13,793 KitKat Bars Stolen After Leaving Italy Factory Ahead Of Easter
Chocolate Heist In Europe: 4,13,793 KitKat Bars Stolen After Leaving Italy Factory Ahead Of Easter
World
Will Hit American Universities: Iran Warns US As War Enters Day 30
Will Hit American Universities: Iran Warns US As War Enters Day 30
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget