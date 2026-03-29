Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix driving for Mercedes. This was his second consecutive victory.
F1 Japanese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli Becomes First Teen To Lead Championship After Back-To-Back Wins
F1 Japanese GP Race Results: At just 19 years and 216 days old, Antonelli’s second consecutive win signals a definitive changing of the guard in the 2026 season.
F1 Japanese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli has rewritten the history books at Suzuka. By securing a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, the Mercedes sensation has become the first teenager in Formula 1 history to lead the World Drivers' Championship. At just 19 years and 216 days old, Antonelli’s second consecutive win signals a definitive changing of the guard in the 2026 season. The 19-year-old is the first Italian to secure consecutive Grand Prix wins in F1 since Ascari in 1953.
Antonelli Makes History with Back-to-Back Victories
Following his breakthrough win, Antonelli delivered a masterclass in front-running to secure consecutive P1 finishes. The Italian managed his tires perfectly across 53 laps, maintaining a comfortable gap to the field and officially becoming the youngest driver to ever sit at the top of the standings.
McLaren Secures First Points of 2026
It was a landmark day for the Woking-based squad as they finally ended their points drought. Oscar Piastri delivered a stellar drive to take P2, marking the team’s first podium of the year, while Lando Norris backed him up with a P5 finish to ensure a massive double-points haul.
Leclerc Returns to the Podium
After a hard-fought battle with the Mercedes of George Russell, Charles Leclerc brought his Ferrari home in P3. The result marks a welcome return to the rostrum for the Monégasque, confirming that the Scuderia has the race pace to challenge for the "best of the rest" spot behind the flying Antonelli.
F1 Japanese GP: Top 10 Race Results
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): Race Winner & Championship Leader
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren):+13.722s
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +15.270s
4. George Russell (Mercedes): +15.754s
5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +23.479s
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +25.037s
7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +32.340s
8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +32.677s
9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +50.180s
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas): +51.216s
F1 Japanese GP: Positions 11 to 20
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): +52.280s
12. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +56.154s
13. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): +59.078s
14. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +59.848s
15. Carlos Sainz Jnr (Williams): +1:05.008
16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): +1:05.773
17. Sergio Perez (Cadillac): +1:32.453
18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1 Lap
19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac): +1 Lap
20. Alexander Albon (Williams): +2 Laps
DNF: Oliver Bearman (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the Japanese Grand Prix?
What records did Kimi Antonelli break?
Antonelli became the first teenager in Formula 1 history to lead the World Drivers' Championship. He is also the youngest driver to ever sit at the top of the standings.
How did McLaren perform at the Japanese GP?
McLaren secured their first points of the season with Oscar Piastri finishing P2 and Lando Norris finishing P5.
Who finished on the podium besides Antonelli and Piastri?
Charles Leclerc brought his Ferrari home in P3, marking a return to the podium for the Monegasque driver.