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F1 Japanese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli has rewritten the history books at Suzuka. By securing a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, the Mercedes sensation has become the first teenager in Formula 1 history to lead the World Drivers' Championship. At just 19 years and 216 days old, Antonelli’s second consecutive win signals a definitive changing of the guard in the 2026 season. The 19-year-old is the first Italian to secure consecutive Grand Prix wins in F1 since Ascari in 1953.

Antonelli Makes History with Back-to-Back Victories

Following his breakthrough win, Antonelli delivered a masterclass in front-running to secure consecutive P1 finishes. The Italian managed his tires perfectly across 53 laps, maintaining a comfortable gap to the field and officially becoming the youngest driver to ever sit at the top of the standings.

McLaren Secures First Points of 2026

It was a landmark day for the Woking-based squad as they finally ended their points drought. Oscar Piastri delivered a stellar drive to take P2, marking the team’s first podium of the year, while Lando Norris backed him up with a P5 finish to ensure a massive double-points haul.

Leclerc Returns to the Podium

After a hard-fought battle with the Mercedes of George Russell, Charles Leclerc brought his Ferrari home in P3. The result marks a welcome return to the rostrum for the Monégasque, confirming that the Scuderia has the race pace to challenge for the "best of the rest" spot behind the flying Antonelli.

F1 Japanese GP: Top 10 Race Results

1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): Race Winner & Championship Leader

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren):+13.722s

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +15.270s

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +15.754s

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +23.479s

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +25.037s

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +32.340s

8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +32.677s

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +50.180s

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas): +51.216s

F1 Japanese GP: Positions 11 to 20

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): +52.280s

12. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +56.154s

13. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): +59.078s

14. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +59.848s

15. Carlos Sainz Jnr (Williams): +1:05.008

16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): +1:05.773

17. Sergio Perez (Cadillac): +1:32.453

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1 Lap

19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac): +1 Lap

20. Alexander Albon (Williams): +2 Laps

DNF: Oliver Bearman (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)