Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to publish the Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 shortly on its official portals. Students will be able to access the timetable on biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once it is made available.

Based on the release pattern seen in previous years, the BSEB timetable is likely to be issued by the end of November or early December. Last year, the board released the exam schedule on December 7, and the annual board exams for both classes were held between February and March.

Students and schools are now anticipating a similar timeline for the 2026 academic session.

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: Official Websites to Check

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Student Section.

Step 3: Click on the Examination Schedule.

Step 4: Choose either the Intermediate Timetable 2026 for Class 12 or the Matric Timetable 2026 for Class 10.

Step 5: The PDF timetable for your class will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the document for future reference.

Bihar Board 2026 Date Sheet Live: Details to be mentioned on timetable

The BSEB date sheet will contain key information such as the title of the exam, exam dates and days, and shift timings. It will also include important instructions for candidates, details for visually impaired students, and the practical exam schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students are advised to read all guidelines carefully to ensure smooth preparation.

