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Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The wait is finally over for more than 13 lakh students across Bihar. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is officially declaring the Class 12 Intermediate Results 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, will release the scores for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams during a press conference in Patna.

As soon as the results go live, the official portals will experience a massive surge in traffic. To ensure you don't get stuck with a "Server Busy" error, we have compiled the direct download links and alternative methods to access your scorecard instantly.

Official BSEB 12th Result 2026 Important Links

The Bihar Board has activated multiple servers to handle the load. You can click on any of the following official links to view your results:

Primary Server

Official Board Website

Dedicated Inter Server

1. Check via SMS Service

This is the fastest way to check your result without an active internet connection. To get your scorecard on your phone, follow this format:

Open your messaging app.

Type: BIHAR12 [Space] ROLL-NUMBER (e.g., BIHAR12 26010001).

Send it to 56263.

You will receive an automated reply with your subject-wise marks and final division.

2. Digilocker Integration

BSEB also uploads digital marksheets to DigiLocker. This is a government-verified document that can be used for immediate college admissions.

Log in to your DigiLocker account.

Go to 'Education' and select 'Bihar School Examination Board'.

Select 'Class XII Marksheet' and enter your Roll Number and Year (2026).

Download the verified PDF copy.

How to Download Your BSEB Inter Scorecard Step-by-Step

To avoid errors, follow this simple process once the link is active at 1:30 PM:

Keep your Admit Card ready: You will need your Roll Code and Roll Number.

Visit the Portal: Go to results.biharboardonline.com.

Enter Credentials: Input your Roll Code and Roll Number in the specified boxes.

Security Captcha: Solve the simple math problem (e.g., 10+5=15) shown on the screen.

View & Save: Click the ‘View’ button. Your scorecard will appear. Download the PDF and take a printout for your records.

Important Details to Verify on Your Scorecard

Once you have downloaded the result, double-check the following information for any discrepancies:

Candidate’s Name and Father’s Name (Spelling)

Roll Code and Roll Number accuracy

Subject-wise Theory and Practical marks

Aggregate Marks and Final Division (1st, 2nd, or 3rd)

Pass/Fail status

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