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HomeEducationBPSC TRE 4.0 Protest Turns Violent In Patna, Police Use Lathi Charge On Teacher Aspirants Demanding Notification Release

BPSC TRE 4.0 Protest Turns Violent In Patna, Police Use Lathi Charge On Teacher Aspirants Demanding Notification Release

BPSC TRE 4.0 aspirants protest in Patna turns violent as police use lathi charge to disperse candidates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

A day after Bihar saw swearing-in ceremony of new ministers, unrest broke out on the streets of Patna as police reportedly used lathi charge against BPSC aspirants staging a protest. 

The situation turned tense on Friday when candidates preparing for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 gathered in large numbers, demanding the release of the official recruitment notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

Protesters raised slogans against the Bihar government over the delay in the TRE 4.0 notification and sought a clear update on the recruitment process. As the crowd continued to grow and the protest intensified, police stepped in and allegedly used lathi charge to disperse the demonstrators. 

Nearly 10,000 candidates demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 4.0) notification took to the streets within 24 hours of the cabinet expansion. The protest march began at Patna College and moved towards Dak Bungalow Chowk, bringing traffic movement across the city to a standstill. 

ALSO READ: TVK Cadres Protest Outside Lok Bhavan Against Governor’s Refusal To Invite Vijay To Form Govt: Video

Why Did the Protest Turn Aggressive? 

The protest, led by student leader Dilip Kumar, was driven by three major demands. Aspirants alleged that the government is unnecessarily delaying the TRE 3 recruitment process while lakhs of candidates continue to wait for the TRE 4 notification. 

The protesters also demanded that the government publicly disclose the exact number of vacancies and announce a clear deadline for recruitment notification. Another key demand raised during the protest was the strict implementation of a domicile policy giving priority to local youth of Bihar in teacher recruitment. 

Student Leader Warns Government 

Addressing the protesters, student leader Dilip Kumar accused the government of focusing on cabinet expansion while ignoring unemployed youth preparing for recruitment exams. 

He said the aspirants have spent months studying in libraries and preparing for government jobs, but their concerns are not being addressed. He further warned that if the recruitment notification is not released soon, the agitation could turn into an indefinite protest and gherao movement.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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