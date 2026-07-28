Big Update For UP Board Students! Student Signatures To Be Added To Admit Cards

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced a significant change to its board examination process by introducing student signatures on Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards from the 2027 examinations. The initiative is aimed at tightening security during exams, preventing impersonation and ensuring that only genuine candidates appear for the board tests.

The new system marks a major shift in the board's verification process and comes as UPMSP continues its registration drive for the 2026-27 academic session. Along with student photographs, schools are now collecting signatures that will become an integral part of future admit cards.

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Student Signatures to Become Part of UP Board Admit Cards

For the first time, admit cards issued by UPMSP will display students' signatures in addition to their photographs. During the board examinations, invigilators will verify the signature printed on the admit card against the candidate's signature on the answer booklet and attendance register.

The board believes that this additional verification layer will make it much more difficult for anyone to impersonate a registered student during the examination. Officials expect the move to improve transparency while reinforcing the credibility of the examination system.

New Measure Aims to Crack Down on Impersonation

The latest reform follows multiple instances of examination malpractice reported over the past few years. According to board officials, organised cheating networks allegedly manipulated photographs to send proxy candidates, commonly referred to as "solvers", to examination centres. Several FIRs were registered in connection with these incidents.

By incorporating student signatures into admit cards, UPMSP hopes to close a key loophole that was previously exploited by impersonators. The new identity verification process is expected to make such fraudulent practices significantly more difficult.

Registration Process Continues Till August 5

The registration process for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the 2026-27 academic session is currently in progress and will remain open until August 5. UPMSP has also issued the application schedule for private candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate examinations.

Private candidates can submit their application forms and examination fees through the principals of forwarding centres up to August 5. The examination fee must be deposited in the treasury through a single challan by August 10.

Candidates who fail to meet this deadline will still have an opportunity to complete the payment by August 16, subject to a late fee of Rs 100 per student.

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Schools Must Complete Uploads by August 16

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said school principals must upload students' educational records and examination fee details on the board's official website by midnight on August 16. Schools must also submit the photograph-based list of registered students along with the treasury sheet by September 30.

With the introduction of signature verification, UPMSP is strengthening identity checks across every stage of the examination process. The initiative is expected to reduce impersonation, improve fairness, and enhance confidence in the conduct of the 2027 UP Board examinations.

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