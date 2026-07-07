Several government schools in the national capital on Monday began the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp, a nine-day initiative to promote multilingualism among students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The camps, which began on Monday, will continue till July 14 and seek to familiarise students with Indian languages through interactive and activity-based learning while celebrating the country's linguistic diversity, the Directorate of Education Department said in a post on X.

Under the programme, students are being introduced to basic communication skills in languages assigned to their schools.

At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Naraina and Mayur Vihar, students learnt Punjabi through greetings, alphabets, numbers and audio-visual aids, while at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, students began learning Bengali.

Similarly, at CM Shri in Dwarka, students learnt basic alphabets and object names in Sanskrit.

According to the guidelines issued for the programme, the summer camps are being organised in schools across the country to expose children to different Indian languages at a young age in a fun and engaging manner and to leverage multilingualism for improved pedagogy, cognition and learning outcomes under the NEP 2020.

The camps have been designed for 28 hours in physical mode and aim to ensure participation of 75 to 100 students in each school, the post stated, adding that the curriculum focuses on self-introduction, vocabulary building, real-life conversations, cultural appreciation and confidence-building through interactive activities.

A dashboard has also been created to monitor the implementation of the programme, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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