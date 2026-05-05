NEET UG 2026 Records Nearly 97% Attendance, Over 22 Lakh Students Appear Smoothly Nationwide

New Delhi: The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted across the country on Sunday with an overall turnout of nearly 97 per cent.

"NEET (UG) 2026 conducted successfully across India today," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.

"A nationwide turnout of 96.92 per cent (22,05,035 of 22,75,011 candidates present) across 37 States and UTs speaks to your dedication and the trust placed in this examination," it added.

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The NTA said extensive arrangements were put in place to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination, including deployment of invigilators, observers, centre superintendents and city coordinators, along with support from district administrations and police authorities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier visited the NTA headquarters to assess on-ground readiness for the examination and review arrangements, officials said.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates at centres across the country under strict protocols, officials said.

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National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India, serving as the gateway for securing admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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