The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP Intermediate Results 2026 very soon. As of now, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the exact date and time, but strong indications suggest that the results are in the final stage of preparation.

Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate examinations are actively searching for updates, as the result declaration window has already begun based on previous trends. The evaluation process is believed to be completed, and final verification is currently underway.

Students can check 1st and 2nd year results online at bie.ap.gov.in as announcement may happen anytime this week.

AP Inter Results 2026 Date & Time: When Will BIEAP Declare Results?

Looking at the recent updates and past result timelines, the AP Inter results are most likely to be released between April 13 and April 16, 2026. In previous years, the board often declared results around mid-April, usually at 11:00 AM.

Although April 15 is emerging as a strong expected date, it is important to note that the official confirmation is still awaited. Students are advised to stay alert, as the results can be announced at any time within this window.

AP Inter Exam 2026 Timeline and Evaluation Update

The Intermediate examinations for the academic session 2025–26 were conducted smoothly across the state.

1st Year Exams: February 23 to March 24, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 24 to March 23, 2026

Following the completion of exams, the board initiated the evaluation process, which typically takes around three to four weeks. With that timeline now completed, the results are expected to be released shortly.

AP Intermediate Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check Online

Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

These websites will host the official result links for both 1st and 2nd-year students. Due to heavy traffic at the time of release, students may experience slow loading or temporary issues, so patience is advised.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 (1st & 2nd Year)

Students can follow the simple process below to check and download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Intermediate Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download the marks memo

Note: It is recommended to take a printout or save a digital copy for future use until the original certificate is issued.

Details Mentioned in the Result

The online marks memo will include all essential academic details that students need for further admission processes. These typically include subject-wise marks, grades, total score, and qualifying status.

Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the result. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school or the board authorities.

Minimum Passing Criteria

To pass the AP Intermediate examinations, students are required to score at least 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria may have the option to appear for supplementary examinations, which are usually conducted shortly after the main results.

What Happens After Result Declaration

Once the results are announced, students will move forward with their next academic steps. For 2nd-year students, this includes applying for undergraduate admissions, while 1st-year students will proceed to their final year.

The digital marks memo released online will be considered provisional but valid for admission purposes until original documents are issued by the board.

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