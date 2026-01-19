Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAndhra CM Applauds Rise in Quantum Talent as State Records 50,000 Enrolments

Andhra CM Applauds Rise in Quantum Talent as State Records 50,000 Enrolments

Andhra CM applauds 50,000+ enrolments in IIT-Madras and IBM quantum course, boosting state’s future-ready tech talent pipeline.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the massive enrolment of more than 50,000 learners from the state in the Advanced Quantum Skilling course jointly offered by IIT-Madras and IBM Research under the NPTEL platform.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a Ministry of Education, Government of India-funded joint venture by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which offers more than 600 certification courses.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “Happy to see an overwhelming response to the Advanced Quantum Skilling course offered by IIT Madras and IBM Research under NPTEL, with over 50,000 learners from Andhra Pradesh already enrolled.” This momentum strengthens our resolve to achieve the goal of creating one lakh highly skilled quantum professionals trained to global standards, firmly positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for quantum research, innovation, and long-term investments, he said.

According to the CM, this initiative is a key step aligned with the state’s broader strategy of future-ready skilling and technology-driven economic growth.

Further, Naidu said he is looking forward to personally felicitating the gold and silver medallists of the Advanced Quantum Skilling course.

The Andhra Pradesh government emphasised that it remains committed to partnering with premier global and national institutions to build a robust talent pipeline in emerging technologies and to ensure that the state remains at the forefront of India’s deep-tech transformation, an official release said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT-Madras
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
World
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
News
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Sakshi Maharaj Claims Temples Are PM Modi’s Contribution Amid UP Temple Row
Breaking: Firing at Homes of Director and Model in Mumbai’s Oshiwara, No Injuries Reported
Breaking: New Twist in Patna NEET Aspirant Death as CT Scan Reveals Head Injury, Probe Questioned
Breaking: Rajnath Singh Issues Strong Warning to “Unpredictable Neighbor” After Pinaka Rocket Launch
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget