AILET 2026 Admit Card Released On nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Direct Link to Download

AILET 2026: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has issued the admit card for the All-India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the official notification, candidates can download the AILET 2026 admit card until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025.

Along with releasing the admit card, NLU Delhi has also shared an important update for the 2026 admission cycle. The university has introduced a full scholarship for the candidate who secures All-India Rank (AIR) 1 in the first year of the BA LLB (Hons.) programme.

AILET Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login tab.

Step 3: Sign in using your username and password.

Step 4: Choose the option for the AILET 2026 admit card.

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully to make sure everything is correct.

Step 7: Download the admit card and save a digital copy for future reference.

AILET Admit Card 2026: Details to Check

The admit card includes important details such as the candidate’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, category, exam centre information, reporting time, exam schedule, and essential instructions for the day of the test.

About AILET Exam 2026:

The AILET 2026 examination will be held on December 14, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Candidates can download their admit card up until 1:30 pm on the day of the exam.

