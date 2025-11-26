TN TET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Here's How to Raise Objection

TN TET 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) released the answer keys for TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on 25 November. Candidates who took the exam can now view the provisional answer key on the official TN TET 2025 website at trb.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board has allowed candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. Applicants can submit their objections by December 3.

TNTRB TNTET 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.gov.in and sign in to your candidate dashboard.

Step 2: Find and open the Objection Tracker option.

Step 3: Read the instructions shown on the screen and confirm your acceptance.

Step 4: Click on the link to view the Master Question Paper along with the tentative answer key.

Step 5: Pick the specific question number you wish to review from the Master Question Paper.

Step 6: Type your objection clearly in the provided section.

Step 7: Attach the necessary proof and click Save and Submit to complete the process.

Tamil Nadu to Conduct Three Special TET Exams in 2026:

Tamil Nadu will hold three special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) sessions in January, July, and December 2026. This move follows the Supreme Court’s directive requiring all teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 to qualify through TET. The mandate applies to teachers in government and government-aided schools, who must pass the exam to continue in their roles and to be considered for future promotions.

In a government order dated 13 October 2025, the state announced that special TET exams will be organised next year for serving secondary grade and graduate teachers in accordance with the Supreme Court’s instructions.

