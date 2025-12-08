Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AIIMS INI CET January 2026: Counselling Registration Underway For 32, 374, Check Details Here

AIIMS opens INI CET 2026 counselling; 32,374 candidates eligible for PG seats. OBC/EWS must submit valid certificates to participate. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AIIMS INI CET January Counselling 2026: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the counselling registration process for the INI CET January 2026 session. Candidates who wish to apply can complete their registration online through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.  

This stage gives 32,374 eligible candidates the opportunity to compete for MD, MS, DM, MCh and other postgraduate seats in leading medical institutes across the country. 

As per the official notice, OBC and EWS candidates who fall below the UR cut-off and do not submit valid category certificates will not be permitted to take part in the counselling. Through this counselling process, candidates can apply for MD, MS, MDS, and six-year DM and MCh programmes offered by AIIMS institutions, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. 

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2026: Eligibility 

The eligibility criteria outlined in INI-CET Prospectus Part A and Part B, along with any published notices, have been applied based on the details provided by candidates in their online registration forms. 

All candidates listed in Result Notification No. 250/2025 dated November 15, 2025 are eligible to take part in the first and second rounds of online seat allocation, except OBC and EWS candidates whose ranks fall below the UR cut-off and who did not submit valid category certificates. Their participation will be confirmed only after they meet all eligibility requirements specified in the prospectus and related notices on the AIIMS website. 

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2026: How to Register   

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS counselling portal and log in using your candidate credentials. 

Step 2: Verify personal details and ensure all required documents, including valid category certificates, are correctly uploaded. 

Step 3: Select preferred institutes and specialities in the order of priority. 

Step 4: Submit and lock your choices before the deadline for each round. 

Step 5: Check the seat allocation result on the scheduled dates. 

Step 6: Accept the allotted seat online within the specified time. 

Step 7: Report to the allotted institute with original documents and pay the security deposit. 

Step 8: Wait for further instructions regarding subsequent rounds, if applicable. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
