School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 8), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 8, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
National News
- IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue
- UP Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Full Wedding Ceremony, Groom Arrives In A Baraat-Watch
- 'Rs 500 Crore To Become Punjab CM': Navjyot Kaur Sidhu's Remark Sparks Row; AAP, BJP Slam Congress
- Northern Railway Cancels Multiple Trains Due To Fog, Redevelopment Work
- Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity AI & Launches 'Ronaldo Hub' For Fans Worldwide
- Air Pollution Pushes India To Buy Air Purifiers Like Never Before: 72% Purchases From NCR Alone
'Even Last Rites Performed': BJP Quips After J&K CM Says 'INDIA Bloc On Life Support'
International News
- Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
- 'Disappointed Zelenskyy Hasn't Read Peace Proposal': Trump Voices Frustration Over Failed Ukraine Talks
- Air ambulance for Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka on Tuesday
- Strong 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Canada Near Yukon-Alaska Border
UAE Rulers Offer Condolences To Saudi King On The Passing Of Prince Abdullah
Lion Escapes From Zoo, Sparks Scare For Hours in Bangladesh Capital
Business News
- Netflix To Buy Warner Bros In $72bn Blockbuster Deal, Creating New Entertainment Giant
- Air India Says It Had Already Capped Domestic Fares Ahead Of Govt Order To Curb High Ticket Prices
- New Data Shows Smart Investors Are Increasing IPO Genie Allocations
- IPO Genie Dominates November. Top Analysts Rank It the Most Promising 2025 Presale
Sports News
- White Kurta, Tilak & Flowers: Virat Kohli Offers Prayers At Simhachalam Temple After ODI Series Win
- Chinnaswamy To Host IPL 2026 Without Changes, Assures DK Shivakumar
- Pune To Get Standard BCCI Facilities, Boosting Maharashtra Cricket
- Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sets Unprecedented World Record
