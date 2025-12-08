School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue

UP Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Full Wedding Ceremony, Groom Arrives In A Baraat-Watch

'Rs 500 Crore To Become Punjab CM': Navjyot Kaur Sidhu's Remark Sparks Row; AAP, BJP Slam Congress

Northern Railway Cancels Multiple Trains Due To Fog, Redevelopment Work

Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity AI & Launches 'Ronaldo Hub' For Fans Worldwide

Air Pollution Pushes India To Buy Air Purifiers Like Never Before: 72% Purchases From NCR Alone

'Even Last Rites Performed': BJP Quips After J&K CM Says 'INDIA Bloc On Life Support'

International News

Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT

'Disappointed Zelenskyy Hasn't Read Peace Proposal': Trump Voices Frustration Over Failed Ukraine Talks

Air ambulance for Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka on Tuesday

Strong 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Canada Near Yukon-Alaska Border

UAE Rulers Offer Condolences To Saudi King On The Passing Of Prince Abdullah

Lion Escapes From Zoo, Sparks Scare For Hours in Bangladesh Capital

Business News

Netflix To Buy Warner Bros In $72bn Blockbuster Deal, Creating New Entertainment Giant

Air India Says It Had Already Capped Domestic Fares Ahead Of Govt Order To Curb High Ticket Prices

New Data Shows Smart Investors Are Increasing IPO Genie Allocations

IPO Genie Dominates November. Top Analysts Rank It the Most Promising 2025 Presale

Sports News

White Kurta, Tilak & Flowers: Virat Kohli Offers Prayers At Simhachalam Temple After ODI Series Win

Chinnaswamy To Host IPL 2026 Without Changes, Assures DK Shivakumar

Pune To Get Standard BCCI Facilities, Boosting Maharashtra Cricket

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sets Unprecedented World Record

