AIBE 20 Answer Key Objection Facility Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com, Results Soon

AIBE 20 Answer Key: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit grievances at allindiabarexamination.com.

The board will release the final answer key on the basis of the objections submitted by candidates and later release the results online.

Candidates who appeared in the exam and want to raise objections against the provisional key should make sure to do it today. Objections raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

AIBE 20 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labelled ‘AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025’.

Step 3: Select your question booklet set/code from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: The provisional answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Review the answers and download the PDF for future reference.

AIBE 20 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key Challenge link displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Complete the AIBE Objection Form by selecting your question paper booklet set, question number, correct option, and attaching supporting proof.

Step 4: Pay the objection fee of INR 500 for each objection submitted.

Step 5: Review your details and submit the objection form.

AIBE 20 Result Soon:

The BCI will publish the revised and final AIBE XX answer key online after all objections are submitted by today, December 10, 2025. The final answer key will be released shortly along with the exam results, allowing candidates to check their scores. Based on previous years, the AIBE XX results are expected to be announced by January 2026.

About All India Bar Exam (AIBE):

The All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) is the national qualifying test that assesses whether new law graduates meet the essential requirements to practise law in Indian courts.

Candidates who clear the exam receive a Certificate of Practice, enabling them to represent clients before courts and tribunals nationwide. Following the recent updates to India’s criminal law codes, AIBE XX also featured questions based on the country’s revised legal framework.

