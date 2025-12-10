Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling, allowing candidates to modify their option entries from December 12 to December 19.

According to the official notice, candidates who accepted seats under Choice 2 and paid the fee, those who selected Choice 3, and those who submitted their options but did not receive any seat in the first round are eligible to take part in the second round of counselling.

Round 2 will cover seats that remain vacant after the first round due to withdrawals, cancellations, or the addition of new seats. KEA has allowed candidates to modify, delete, or rearrange their existing preference list based on their earlier entries. However, once round 2 allotment results are announced, no further changes will be permitted.

KEA Announces Key Dates and Rules for Round 2:

The Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 temporary seat allotment result will be released on December 20 after 4 pm, followed by the final allotment list on December 22 after 10 am. Candidates who are allotted for a seat must pay the fees and download their admission order between December 22 and 26. The deadline to report to the allotted college is December 28 before 5:30 pm.

KEA has also made it compulsory for candidates to submit their original documents to take part in round 2. All required documents must be submitted at the KEA office in Bengaluru according to the designated rank-wise schedule. The authority has clearly stated that candidates who do not deposit their original documents will not be considered for seat allotment in round 2, even if they have already entered their preferences.

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Documents Required

The following documents must be submitted for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling:

Choice-2 printout with fee-paid receipt or Choice-3 printout (two copies)

PG NEET 2025 scorecard and admit card (two copies)

PGET 2025 application printout and KEA verification slip (two copies)

All original documents listed in the verification slip along with two photocopies

With the updated counselling schedule in place, candidates are advised to complete option modifications and documentation within the given timelines to secure their seats in the second round.

