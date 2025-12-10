KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will close the registration process for Teaching, Non-Teaching posts tomorrow on December 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

There are a total of 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts announced for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025. The application process was started on 14 November 2025 and the last date to apply has been extended till December 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive has been started to recruit candidates for the posts like TGT, PGT, Assiatnt Commissioner, Librarian, Prinicipal, Vice-Principal, Primary Teachers, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, etc. As per the official information, till now 11 lakh candidates have applied for the KVS NVS Recruitment 2025.

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official KVS or NVS website.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for teaching or non-teaching posts on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear where you need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: After registering, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Documents Required for KVS Online Application

Candidates must keep the following documents ready before applying for the KVS NVS recruitment 2025. These documents are:

Scanned image of latest photograph in JPG/JPEG format only

Scanned image of signature in JPG/JPEG format only

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate

Disability Certificate (if any)

KVS Recruitment: Selection Process Detailed for All Posts

The selection procedure for KVS posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian), PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Translator will involve a two-tier exam followed by an interview. The final merit list will be created by giving 85% weightage to the Tier-2 exam and 15% to the interview, which will carry 100 marks.

For Stenographer Grade I & II and Junior Secretariat Assistant roles, the process will include a Skill Test. Candidates must qualify for the Skill Test, and the merit list will be based on their Tier-2 scores.

For Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts, there will be no interview or skill test.

