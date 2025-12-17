Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon, Here's All You Need To Know

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon, Here's All You Need To Know

AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 to release soon; results expected Jan-Feb 2026, qualifying candidates get CoP.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the final answer key for AIBE 20 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX can download it online at allindiabarexamination.com. 

Based on past trends, AIBE results are usually announced two to three months after the exam. Therefore, the AIBE 20 Result 2025 is expected around January or February 2026. However, the Bar Council of India has not yet confirmed an official release date. 

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. 

Step 2: Click on the link for AIBE 20 Result 2025. 

Step 3: Log in using your registered user ID and password. 

Step 4: Check your marks and qualification status on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future use. 

About AIBE 20 Exam 2025: 

The AIBE 20 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, while the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key between December 3 and December 10, 2025. After reviewing the valid objections, the BCI will publish the final answer key, following which the results will be declared. 

The AIBE 20 examination had 100 multiple-choice questions, with one mark awarded for each correct answer. There is no negative marking, so candidates can attempt all questions without any risk of losing marks. 

To pass the exam, candidates must score at least the following marks: 

  • General/OBC: 45 per cent (42 out of 100) 
  • SC/ST/PwD: 40 per cent (37 out of 100) 

Candidates who meet the required cut-off will be declared qualified. 

Those who pass AIBE 20 will be issued a Certificate of Practice (CoP) through their respective State Bar Councils. The Bar Council of India will send the certificates to the state councils, from where candidates can collect the physical copy. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIBE 20 AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 AIBE 20 Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
India
‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident
‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget