AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon, Here's All You Need To Know

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the final answer key for AIBE 20 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX can download it online at allindiabarexamination.com.

Based on past trends, AIBE results are usually announced two to three months after the exam. Therefore, the AIBE 20 Result 2025 is expected around January or February 2026. However, the Bar Council of India has not yet confirmed an official release date.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for AIBE 20 Result 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your registered user ID and password.

Step 4: Check your marks and qualification status on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future use.

About AIBE 20 Exam 2025:

The AIBE 20 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, while the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key between December 3 and December 10, 2025. After reviewing the valid objections, the BCI will publish the final answer key, following which the results will be declared.

The AIBE 20 examination had 100 multiple-choice questions, with one mark awarded for each correct answer. There is no negative marking, so candidates can attempt all questions without any risk of losing marks.

To pass the exam, candidates must score at least the following marks:

General/OBC: 45 per cent (42 out of 100)

SC/ST/PwD: 40 per cent (37 out of 100)

Candidates who meet the required cut-off will be declared qualified.

Those who pass AIBE 20 will be issued a Certificate of Practice (CoP) through their respective State Bar Councils. The Bar Council of India will send the certificates to the state councils, from where candidates can collect the physical copy.

