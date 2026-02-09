ABP Live Courses Guide | Best Creative And Crafting Courses To Pursue After Class 12

ABP Live Courses Guide: Choosing the right career path after Class 12 can be challenging, especially for students inclined towards creativity, design, and hands-on skills. Crafting and creative courses offer a strong blend of artistic expression and professional opportunities, making them a popular choice among students who want to turn their passion into a career. From full-time degree programmes to short-term certifications, these courses open doors to industries such as fashion, design, education, media, and entrepreneurship.

Undergraduate Degree Programmes (3–4 Years)

Students looking for in-depth academic and practical training can opt for undergraduate degree courses in creative fields. One of the most sought-after options is the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), which allows learners to specialise in areas such as painting, sculpture, applied arts, and visual communication. The programme focuses on building artistic techniques along with conceptual thinking.

Another popular choice is the Bachelor of Design (B.Des). This course is ideal for students interested in fashion design, textile design, or product and industrial design. It combines creativity with market-oriented skills, preparing graduates for careers in design studios, brands, and startups.

Some universities also offer BSc programmes in Interior Design or Fashion Design, which emphasise technical knowledge, space planning, materials, and trends. Additionally, a BA in Drawing and Painting remains a strong option for students aiming to build a career in fine arts or teaching.

Diploma and Certificate Courses (6 Months–2 Years)

For students who want quicker entry into the job market, diploma and certificate programmes are a practical alternative. A Diploma in Art and Craft, usually lasting one to two years, provides broad exposure to various creative techniques and materials.

There are also specialised certificate courses that focus on niche skills such as resin art, candle making, clay modelling, soft toy making, pottery, jewellery making, and quilling. These short-term courses are especially useful for those interested in freelancing or starting small businesses.

Diplomas in fashion design or interior design are designed to be skill-oriented and industry-focused. Courses in graphic design and animation help students develop digital creativity, opening opportunities in media, advertising, and online platforms.

Key Specialisations and Career Scope

Creative courses after Class 12 offer diverse specialisations. Some programmes focus on creative communication, blending design with media, and branding. Others are aligned with the handicrafts industry, training students to create and market handmade products. With growing demand for digital skills, digital crafting, including graphic design and illustration, has also emerged as a promising area.

Overall, crafting and creative courses provide flexible career paths across industries, making them a valuable option for students with artistic interests.

