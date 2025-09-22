Zubeen Garg's Final Rites On Sept 23, Gauhati HC Urges Chief Justice To Declare Court Holiday

Gauhati High Court Bar Association on Sunday urged the Chief Justice to declare the day of singer Zubeen Garg’s cremation as a court holiday. The singer will be cremated on September 23 with full state honours near Guwahati, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference on Sunday.



The Assam cabinet finalised Kamarkuchi NC village as the site for Garg’s cremation, honouring his family's wish to hold the last rites close to Guwahati, where he spent most of his life. While fans and residents from Jorhat, the town where Garg grew up, had advocated for his cremation there, Sarma emphasised that the family's preferences would guide the decision.

"Zubeen does not belong to the government, and so his family's choice should be given priority," the CM stated.

Zubeen's Family Decides To Hold Final Rites In Guwahati

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Pamle Borthakur, highlighted the logistical challenges for his 85-year-old father and the family to travel to Jorhat for the ceremonies, reinforcing the decision to proceed in Guwahati.

The Assam government also acknowledged Jorhat's deep emotional connection to the singer. Sarma announced that Garg’s ashes would be immersed in Jorhat and a memorial would be established there, ensuring the town remains part of the commemoration.

Additionally, a memorial is planned at the cremation site near Guwahati, a 3.3-acre plot that was generously contributed by local residents who previously operated a nursery.

The site, capable of hosting nearly 5,000 people, will be open for fans to pay their respects at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where Garg’s body will be kept until the morning of September 23.

Assam CM Says Probe Into Singer's Death Underway

Reflecting on Garg’s tragic passing, Sarma confirmed that the Singapore government has issued the death certificate, citing drowning as the cause. "The Indian High Commission in Singapore has sent us the death certificate, and we have also requested that the postmortem report be also sent to us at the earliest," he said. Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday.

Regarding ongoing investigations, Sarma noted that statements from individuals who have filed FIRs against two accused parties are being recorded.

Since the incident occurred in Singapore, local authorities will conduct their own probe, while Assam police will pursue any leads suggesting foul play in Garg’s trip. "We shall proceed step by step, but let me first fulfil my duty and responsibility of giving Zubeen the farewell he deserves with dignity and respect," Sarma said.