Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi After Water From Hathnikund Barrage Raises Flood Risk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the warning level, reaching the mark of 204.60 metre at 7 pm on Sunday at the Old Railway Bridge, officials informed on Sunday.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Officials said the situation is being monitored and all the concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood like situation as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, highest this season, and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water, every hour.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

On Friday the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm and it reached 205.11 metres on Saturday. PTI SSM OZ OZ

Yamuna swells in Haryana's Yamunanagar; water released to Delhi

A rise in the water level of the Yamuna River here on Sunday prompted authorities to open the floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage.

Incessant rain over the past few days has caused the river to swell.

An official of the irrigation department here said that all 18 gates of Hathnikund barrage were opened for the first time in this monsoon season, and 1.16 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage.

The released water typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Som River in Haryana was also in spate on Sunday following heavy rain in Yamunanagar and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh over the past few days.

The danger of flooding is looming in many villages, such as Paniwala, after a breach in a river embankment on Sunday.

The river was seen flowing over the bridge in Dhanaura village. The bridge connects Haryana's Ranjitpur with Himachal Pradesh.

Besides Yamunanagar, many places in Haryana, including Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Ambala, were lashed by rain.

In Chandigarh, as the water in Sukhna Lake bobbed near the danger mark on Sunday, one of the lake's three floodgates was opened to release the excess water through the Sukhna choh.

All neighbouring areas were alerted before the floodgate was opened.

Flood gates are generally opened at 1,163 feet, the danger mark.

