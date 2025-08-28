Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yamuna Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark In Delhi, Agencies On Alert

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed above the danger mark for the second day on Thursday, with the water level recorded at 205.45 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.

The danger level mark stands at 205.22 metre.

On Wednesday evening at 8 pm, the river reached the 205.35 metres mark and since then has been increasing.

The Central Water Commission has advised officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action, such as warning people residing near the river embankments and making arrangements to shift them to safer places.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored and all agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle the situation.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 36,536 cusecs of water while Wazirabad is releasing 58,290 cusecs of water every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metre, while the danger mark is 205.33 metre, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
