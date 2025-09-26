Women In Varanasi Launch 'I Love Mahadev' Tattoo Campaign Amid Rising Communal Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Varanasi, Sep 26 (IANS) In response to the recent 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, women in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have launched a counter movement by promoting 'I Love Mahadev', getting the slogan tattooed on their hands. The initiative, which gained traction on Friday, saw participation from women associated with the local BJP unit.

Tattoo parlours across the city are witnessing a surge in demand, with many artists offering a 50 per cent discount to support the campaign. The move comes amid growing communal tensions following the Barawafat procession in Kanpur, where 'I Love Muhammad' posters led to widespread protests and police action.

Speaking to IANS, Local tattoo artist Kailash, who has been busy catering to the influx of clients, said, “If they can say ‘I Love Muhammad,’ then why can't we, as Hindus, promote ‘I Love Mahadev’? That’s why we’re offering a 50 per cent discount to anyone who wants the tattoo.”

Reena Patro, one of the women who got inked, expressed her concerns: “I got this tattoo because our Mahadev is being sidelined in Varanasi. We won’t allow that to happen. A few days ago, people were promoting ‘I Love Muhammad.’ This is dividing us. If this continues, we will take to the streets.”

Soma Das added, “I think some Muslims in Varanasi have forgotten where they are. This is Varanasi, the city of Mahadev. If they can openly express their faith, so can we. We are doing this to show our devotion to Mahadev. And if it doesn’t stop, we are ready to protest on the streets.”

The controversy began during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur, where 'I Love Muhammad' posters were displayed. Following public outrage over what some called a “deviation from tradition,” multiple FIRs were filed, and authorities began removing the posters across several districts.

Tensions escalated further in Bareilly, where a protest following Friday prayers turned violent. As the crowd grew, some individuals allegedly shouted objectionable slogans. When a section of protesters reportedly began pelting stones at police personnel, authorities responded with a lathi charge to disperse the gathering.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)