Woman Molested, Robbed Of Rs 2,500 While Asleep At PG In Bengaluru; Accused Absconding

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested and robbed by a stranger inside a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru. The intruder also took Rs 2,500 from her room before fleeing. CCTV at the premises captured the man entering the building and being chased out by a woman after a few minutes.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 29 at Laxmana Durga Ladies PG near Gangotri Circle in the Suddaguntepalya police station limits, a report by the Times Of India said.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused entered her unlocked room and touched her hands and legs inappropriately while she was asleep. When the woman tried to confront the intruder, he brandished a knife and threatened her against raising an alarm, the report noted.

Police said that the accused scratched the woman's leg with his nails and assaulted her twice before leaving. When she resisted, he took Rs 2,500 from her room and fled the spot.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman following the man into the corridor while trying to stop him. The accused descended the stairs at first but returned and assaulted her again before escaping.

According to TOI, the woman, a working professional, had been staying at the PG since early August with two others. One of her roommates was at work and the other was asleep at the time of the incident.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified man at Suddaguntepalya police station and an investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused. The case has been filed under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminak force to a woman with intent to disrobe), and 329 (criminal trespass and house-trespass).

The PG owner has said that the incident took place at the entrance of the accomodation and not in her room.