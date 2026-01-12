Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Dies After Collapsing During Security Check At Patna Airport

The incident has raised serious questions about the medical preparedness at Patna airport. Several people have questioned the strength of on-site medical facilities.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

A shocking incident was reported at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, where a woman passenger collapsed and died during a security check on Sunday evening.

According to airport authorities, the woman was scheduled to travel on a SpiceJet flight. At around 4:40 pm, while undergoing security screening at the airport, she suddenly lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

Ambulance Reached Within 10 Minutes

As per a PTI report, a doctor present at the airport was immediately called to the spot and administered first aid along with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The airport fire services were alerted, and an ambulance reached the security area by around 4:50 pm.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, officials from the fire department said. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Her identity has been established, and her family has been informed. The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, though it is suspected as a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Questions Raised Over Airport Medical Facilities

The incident has raised serious questions about the medical preparedness at Patna airport. Several people have questioned the strength of on-site medical facilities available for passengers.

According to some media reports, the contract of the earlier team of doctors at the airport had expired. A new contract has reportedly been signed with Medanta Hospital, but doctors from the hospital are yet to begin services at the airport. There was also a delay in transporting the woman to the hospital, and she was declared dead at around 5:13 pm.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Bihar News Patna Airport
