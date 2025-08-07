Woman Critical After Iron Rod Falls On Her Head From Metro Site In Maharashtra

A woman passenger was critically injured on Tuesday after an iron rod fell from an under-construction metro rail site and pierced her head while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city, police said.

The victim, identified as Sonuali Shaikh, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. Doctors performed a five-hour-long surgery to remove the rod, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line construction site, which is part of the first phase of the metro project.

According to officials, the 7 to 8-foot-long iron rod fell from the elevated metro structure directly onto a passing autorickshaw. The rod pierced through the roof of the vehicle and struck Shaikh, leaving her profusely bleeding.

Bhiwandi police have registered a case under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons involved in the construction work.

"The case is under investigation. We are trying to determine who was responsible for the safety measures at the site,” a police official said.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding safety lapses at the metro site.