Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWoman Critical After Iron Rod Falls On Her Head From Metro Site In Maharashtra

Woman Critical After Iron Rod Falls On Her Head From Metro Site In Maharashtra

The incident occurred around 2 pm near the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line construction site, which is part of the first phase of the metro project.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 08:20 AM (IST)

A woman passenger was critically injured on Tuesday after an iron rod fell from an under-construction metro rail site and pierced her head while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city, police said.

The victim, identified as Sonuali Shaikh, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. Doctors performed a five-hour-long surgery to remove the rod, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line construction site, which is part of the first phase of the metro project.

According to officials, the 7 to 8-foot-long iron rod fell from the elevated metro structure directly onto a passing autorickshaw. The rod pierced through the roof of the vehicle and struck Shaikh, leaving her profusely bleeding.

Bhiwandi police have registered a case under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons involved in the construction work.

"The case is under investigation. We are trying to determine who was responsible for the safety measures at the site,” a police official said.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding safety lapses at the metro site.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI Thane News MAHARASHTRA NEWS Thane Bhiwandi Metro
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget