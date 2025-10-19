Why Do We Have To Spend Money On Lamps? Akhilesh Yadav's Comments On Diwali Spark Row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the government’s expenditure on Diwali festivities and suggested India could “learn” from how cities around the world celebrate Christmas, igniting a political debate.

Speaking at a public event, Yadav said, “I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?”

He further added, “What can we expect from this government? It should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights.”

The comments came as Ayodhya prepares to create history by lighting over 26 lakh diyas this Diwali. Officials said a record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, showcasing the city’s spiritual and cultural grandeur. The counting of lamps is based on the pattern in which they are arranged.

BJP, Hindu Groups Criticise Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP condemned Yadav’s remarks, accusing him of taking issue with Ayodhya shining during the festival. “Ayodhya was kept in darkness during the Samajwadi Party’s rule in UP. The then government had opened fire on Ram devotees. Now, when Ayodhya is shining, Akhilesh Yadav is having a problem. These people used to organise singing and dancing festivals in Saifai, but if Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya, he objects,” said BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also criticised Yadav, accusing him of glorifying foreign traditions over Indian culture. “Just listen to this former Chief Minister of UP praising Christmas on the occasion of Diwali. The rows of diyas have burned his heart so much that he is preaching to 1 billion Hindus, saying, ‘Don't waste money on diyas and candles, learn from Christmas.’ He seems to glorify foreign festivals more than Indian ones,” said VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Bansal added, “Even when Christianity didn’t exist, Diwali was celebrated. Today, on Diwali, he is lecturing about Christmas. Christmas will come in two months. He doesn’t even know which festival is going on. Such jealousy over Ayodhya's radiance and the happiness of Hindus is not right.”