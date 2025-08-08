Who Is Asif Qureshi? Actor Huma Qureshi's Cousin Killed Over Parking Space In Delhi

Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin Asif Qureshi was murdered in Delhi after a dispute over a bike parking lot in the Bhogal area on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, said the Delhi police on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, in which two people were seen assaulting Qureshi.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, Asif was murdered at around 10:30 pm on August 7 over the issue of parking a scooter in South Delhi's Bhogal area.

Two teenagers, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), have been apprehended by the police in connection with the matter.

The Delhi Police have booked a case under section 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is going on.

VIDEO | Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was stabbed to death following a dispute over parking in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Thursday. Two teenagers have been apprehended in connection with the incident. CCTV visuals of the incident.#DelhiNews



(Viewers… pic.twitter.com/DJrXqd3vwX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

Who Is Asif Qureshi?

Asif Qureshi (42) is the son of Ilyas Qureshi and actor Huma Qureshi's paternal cousin. He ran a chicken business in the national capital and is survived by two wives.

One of his wives, Shaheen, said that at around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside their house. When her husband, Asif, asked them to move the vehicle, they abused him and threatened to come back, according to an NDTV report.

Within minutes, the man came back along with his brother and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. " I called Javed, my brother-in-law, but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died,” Shaheen added.

Huma Qureshi's father, Saleem Qureshi, said that his nephew, Asif, asked the two men not to park in front of the house. This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. "They were two, together they killed my nephew," he added.

Actor Huma Qureshi has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

Asif's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.