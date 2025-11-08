Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'What About Nihari & Korma?': Netizens Question CM’s Veg-Only List After UNESCO Honour For Lucknow

While the post received appreciation from supporters for promoting local foods, it also triggered discussion over the omission of non-vegetarian dishes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been officially designated a Creative City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), a recognition that highlights its centuries-old culinary heritage. The announcement was made on 31st October, coinciding with World Cities Day, during the 43rd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. While the recognition has prompted celebration of Lucknow’s famed Awadhi cuisine, a debate has emerged online over the vegetarian focus in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s congratulatory message.

UNESCO’s official note described Lucknow as “a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions”, and specifically cited dishes such as Galouti Kabab, Awadhi Biryani, Chaat, Golgappe, and desserts like Makhan Malai.

In a social media post celebrating the designation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the announcement a “historic achievement”, crediting the “guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for the honour. He also urged users to post under the hashtag #OneDistrictOneCuisine, listing vegetarian dishes from across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow’s Chaat, Varanasi’s Malaiyo, Meerut’s Gajak, Banda’s Sohan Halwa, Etawah’s Mattha ke Aloo, Baghpat’s Balushahi, Agra’s Petha, Mathura’s Peda, Moradabad’s Dal and Khurja’s Khurchan.

While the post received appreciation from supporters for promoting local foods, it also triggered discussion over the omission of non-vegetarian dishes, especially those that define Lucknow’s global food identity. Several users pointed out that the city’s reputation for Awadhi cuisine has long been built on delicacies such as kebabs, biryani, korma, nihari-kulcha and sheermal.

One user commented, “This recognition celebrates Lucknow’s centuries-old rich Awadhi culinary heritage, featuring unique dishes such as kebabs, biryani, korma, nihari-kulcha and sheermal.” Another suggested that multilingual posters should be displayed in restaurants to help international tourists understand the region’s food culture.

Some users, however, noted that Lucknow’s vegetarian cuisine has deep local roots, with dishes varying by season and festival. “Lucknow’s non-veg is famous due to social media recently,” one post read. “Lucknow is famous for veg cuisine as well, it is very seasonal with particular combinations.”

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:05 PM (IST)
CM Yogi Uttar Pradesh UP News Lucknow CM Yogi
